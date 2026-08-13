The second phase of the Char Dham Yatra has witnessed record footfalls, with registrations crossing 50 lakh. The Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines alone have generated over Rs 74.5 crore in revenue, with actual pilgrim turnout nearing 45 lakh.

The second phase of the annual Char Dham Yatra is witnessing record-breaking footfalls, with overall registrations crossing the 50-lakh mark and actual turnout nearing 45 lakh pilgrims.

Record Revenue and Pilgrim Numbers

Speaking to ANI, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines alone have drawn massive devotee interest and generated over Rs 74.5 crore in revenue. He noted that of the total revenue, Rs 37 crore was generated directly from Kedarnath Dham. "Approximately 19,34,000 pilgrims registered for Kedarnath Dham, and about 17,79,451 registered for Badrinath Dham. In total, around 50 lakh people have registered for the four Dhams so far; of these, 30.62 lakh registered for these two specific Dhams, and approximately 44 to 45 lakh pilgrims have actually visited the four Dhams. Regarding revenue, the temple committee has received a total of approximately Rs 74.5 crore from these two Dhams, with about Rs 37 crore of that income coming from Kedarnath Dham," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Diwedi confirmed that arrangements are holding up well against the seasonal rains, ensuring steady and safe movement for all visitors. "With the beginning of the second phase of the pilgrimage, devotees remain enthusiastic about visiting Baba Kedar and offering prayers at Kedarnath Dham. So far, a total of 30,62,228 devotees have offered prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham. Of these, 16,12,112 pilgrims have visited Kedarnath Dham, while 14,50,116 devotees have reached Badrinath Dham. Despite the monsoon, the movement of pilgrims at both shrines continues steadily," said Diwedi.

The Char Dham Yatra includes the four major pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

CM Reviews Yatra and Monsoon Preparedness

Earlier, on Monday Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a virtual meeting with all District Magistrates from the Chief Minister's residence and issued directions on various issues, including the monsoon situation, Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, disaster management, the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' programme, verification drives and making roads pothole-free.

The Chief Minister directed all District Magistrates to enhance vigilance in view of the monsoon and keep the disaster management machinery fully alert. He instructed all officials to keep their phones switched on and remain accessible at all times. He stressed that all necessary arrangements and preparations must be ensured to deal with any eventuality and prevent inconvenience to the general public during the monsoon. (ANI)