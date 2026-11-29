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Anant Ambani Refuses Bollywood Stars' Honour? What Jain Muni Said In Viral Video, Why It Went Viral
A video of Anant Ambani and a Jain muni's exchange at Jain Diksha Mahotsav has sparked debate online. The Jain muni insisted that Anant should also be honoured, prompting Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to honour him.
Anant Ambani's Jain Muni Exchange In Mumbai Sparks Debate
A brief interaction between Anant Ambani and a Jain muni at a religious ceremony in Mumbai has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. A video from the event, featuring Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, has been widely shared with captions suggesting that Anant refused to accept respect from the film stars.
However, the exchange appears to have been interpreted differently in several viral posts. Rather than dismissing the actors, Anant seemed to be politely declining an honour and suggesting that they should receive the respect instead.
What Happened Between Anant Ambani And The Jain Muni?
The interaction took place on November 29 at the Jain Diksha Mahotsav in Mumbai, attended by spiritual leaders, political figures, business personalities and Bollywood celebrities.
During the ceremony, the Jain muni encouraged Anant to come forward and receive an honour from the actors. Anant, however, appeared reluctant and responded politely, saying, "Mujhe nahi, unhe samman do" (Not me, honour them).
The muni did not agree with his response. He insisted that Anant should also be recognised, saying, "Sadhu ki bhi hath hoti hai bhai!" He further explained that while he wanted to honour the actors, he also wanted Anant to receive respect.
The exchange continued in a light-hearted manner, with the muni insisting that Anant should accept the gesture. He also indicated that the occasion was Anant's day, making it important for him to receive the honour.
Anant eventually went along with the gesture. Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were seen presenting shawls to him.
Why Is The Anant Ambani Video Being Discussed Online?
The video has attracted different interpretations, with several social media users focusing on the presence of four prominent Bollywood actors around Anant.
Some posts framed the interaction as an example of money and influence, suggesting that Bollywood celebrities were being made to honour a wealthy businessman. One user wrote, "POV: Money really does buy the entire Bollywood A-list on standby!"
POV: Money really does buy the entire Bollywood A-list on standby! 💸💀
A Jain muni tells Anant Ambani to step up and accept honours from Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Anant casually refuses, saying he doesn't need it—until the monk insists, "Sadhu ki bhi hath hoti hai bhai!"
And just like that, four top Bollywood stars line up one by one to drape shawls around him like he’s the Chief Guest of the universe. 😂🔥
— Gaurav (@k_gauravs) November 29, 2026
That awkwardness Between Anant Ambani and Vicky kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra 😭😭
— Tikhi mirchi 🌶️ (@MohalekiAunty) November 29, 2026
These actors have already gotten a luxurious life to live still why do they lick Ambanis'??
— Bemba Tavuma X 🐐 (@gaandfaadtits) November 29, 2026
On one side, 5 big Bollywood heroes on the stage, on the other side, Anant Ambani... but the real shock came from Anant's answer😳
Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor were present
A saint told Anant to take respect from these Bollywood stars and seek their blessings
Anant said that he does not need their respect and blessings
Anant Ambani was forcibly forced to give blessings
Those who are used to becoming heroes on screen, do they want heroic respect everywhere in real life too?1/2
— Dr Priyanka (@Dr_Priyanka0) November 29, 2026
Ignore your problem just like Anant ambani ignored vicky Kaushal, Sahid Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra. 😭😭 https://t.co/FPAlvZu1af
— Chaudhary (@KLxAKSHAY01) November 29, 2026
Another post described the incident as Anant refusing to seek blessings or respect from the actors, while questioning whether celebrities expected to be treated like heroes outside films.
Some users also drew attention to the actors' facial expressions and the way they stood around Anant during the ceremony.
However, not everyone agreed with this interpretation. One user pointed out that the actors were there to honour Anant and that he was simply being humble by initially refusing the gesture.
Reach farming ke liye kuch bhi caption likh diya bro 😭
Anant Ambani said that he did not want honour from actors but the saint did not agree.
Blue tick nahi hai fir bhi reach ke nashe me duniya wale pagal hai... https://t.co/UwcFlL42wh
— MR. SP (@Lonely_Prabhhh) November 29, 2026
Another social media user wrote that Anant was treating the celebrities like fans, while others questioned the need to turn a respectful exchange into a debate about wealth and status.
What Was The Occasion?
The interaction took place during the Jain Diksha Mahotsav at Parasdham in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured Anant Ambani with the title 'Karuna Doot', meaning Messenger of Compassion, recognising his work towards animal welfare.
Anant Ambani is one of the most spiritual Ambanis.
In September he was at Lalbaugcha Raja on Anant Chaturdashi. Today he was at the Jain Diksha Mahotsav in Mumbai, where CM Devendra Fadnavis named him "Karuna Doot".
His wish on stage: "ki mere mann mein karuna bani rahe, aur haathon se seva hoti rahe."
— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) November 29, 2026
Several prominent personalities, including Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Ambani, were also present. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra attended the gathering.
The takeaway: The viral captions suggesting that Anant considered the actors 'unworthy' of his respect are not established by the exchange. The available conversation instead points towards a polite and humble refusal of accepting an honour, followed by the Jain muni's insistence that Anant should accept it. Anant eventually accepted with politeness and all of them even posed for a group photo after the actors felicitated him with shawls.
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