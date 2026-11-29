The video has attracted different interpretations, with several social media users focusing on the presence of four prominent Bollywood actors around Anant.

Some posts framed the interaction as an example of money and influence, suggesting that Bollywood celebrities were being made to honour a wealthy businessman. One user wrote, "POV: Money really does buy the entire Bollywood A-list on standby!"

POV: Money really does buy the entire Bollywood A-list on standby! 💸💀 A Jain muni tells Anant Ambani to step up and accept honours from Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Anant casually refuses, saying he doesn't need it—until the monk insists, "Sadhu ki bhi hath hoti hai bhai!" And just like that, four top Bollywood stars line up one by one to drape shawls around him like he’s the Chief Guest of the universe. 😂🔥 — Gaurav (@k_gauravs) November 29, 2026

That awkwardness Between Anant Ambani and Vicky kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra 😭😭 — Tikhi mirchi 🌶️ (@MohalekiAunty) November 29, 2026

These actors have already gotten a luxurious life to live still why do they lick Ambanis'?? — Bemba Tavuma X 🐐 (@gaandfaadtits) November 29, 2026

On one side, 5 big Bollywood heroes on the stage, on the other side, Anant Ambani... but the real shock came from Anant's answer😳 Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor were present A saint told Anant to take respect from these Bollywood stars and seek their blessings Anant said that he does not need their respect and blessings Anant Ambani was forcibly forced to give blessings Those who are used to becoming heroes on screen, do they want heroic respect everywhere in real life too?1/2 — Dr Priyanka (@Dr_Priyanka0) November 29, 2026

Ignore your problem just like Anant ambani ignored vicky Kaushal, Sahid Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra. 😭😭 https://t.co/FPAlvZu1af — Chaudhary (@KLxAKSHAY01) November 29, 2026

Another post described the incident as Anant refusing to seek blessings or respect from the actors, while questioning whether celebrities expected to be treated like heroes outside films.

Some users also drew attention to the actors' facial expressions and the way they stood around Anant during the ceremony.

However, not everyone agreed with this interpretation. One user pointed out that the actors were there to honour Anant and that he was simply being humble by initially refusing the gesture.

Reach farming ke liye kuch bhi caption likh diya bro 😭 Anant Ambani said that he did not want honour from actors but the saint did not agree. Blue tick nahi hai fir bhi reach ke nashe me duniya wale pagal hai... https://t.co/UwcFlL42wh — MR. SP (@Lonely_Prabhhh) November 29, 2026

Another social media user wrote that Anant was treating the celebrities like fans, while others questioned the need to turn a respectful exchange into a debate about wealth and status.