KTR launched a fierce attack on the Telangana Congress government, accusing it of betrayal and undermining KCR's initiatives. He predicted KCR's return to power within 500 days while criticizing the state's handling of water and jobs.

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Congress government in Telangana, alleging that the party had betrayed the state and claiming it would be "buried 900 feet underground" by the people. Addressing a Deeksha Divas meeting at Alugunur in Karimnagar, KTR described the Congress as "the biggest enemy of Telangana" and "undoubtedly the biggest villain in Telangana's story." He alleged that the party had consistently done injustice to the region since the statehood movement and continued to deceive various sections of society after coming to power.

Demanding an apology from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to the martyrs of the Telangana movement, KTR noted that while Congress had expressed regret over the anti-Sikh violence and the Emergency, Sonia Gandhi had neither acknowledged the sacrifices made for Telangana nor mentioned the state in her autobiography. "The people of Telangana must understand their own history and identify who the real heroes and villains are. If we do not narrate our own story, others will distort our history," KTR said.

Recalling the hunger strike launched by BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on November 29, 2009, KTR asserted that Telangana would not have been formed without KCR’s determination. "If there had been no KCR hunger strike on November 29, there would have been no Telangana announcement on December 9 and no state formation on June 2," he said. KTR claimed that the previous BRS administrations had transformed Telangana from a state facing power shortages and farmer distress into a leading state, and alleged that the current Congress government was undermining those welfare and development initiatives.

On irrigation and water-sharing issues, KTR accused the state government of targeting the Kaleshwaram project out of political hostility toward KCR and compromising Telangana's interests. He alleged that Krishna River waters were being diverted to Kuppam, nearly 700 kilometres away, through the Pothireddipadu project and the Nagarjuna Sagar right canal, while Palamuru, located 70 kilometres away, faced shortages. He further alleged that the Telangana government was acting like a subordinate to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on water matters and criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for allegedly threatening citizens demanding water instead of resolving their concerns.

Speaking on the state's political climate, KTR claimed that Telangana's politics continues to revolve around KCR's Erravalli farmhouse. "Whether KCR speaks or remains silent, it becomes a sensation. That is the influence of KCR," he remarked. KTR also questioned the Congress government over its employment and employee welfare promises. He asked what had become of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assurance to provide two lakh jobs in the first year of rule, and criticised the government for failing to implement the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) within six months. According to KTR, government employees are awaiting five pending Dearness Allowance instalments, while retired employees are having to approach courts for their benefits.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alongside the Congress, KTR alleged that neither national party had genuine concern for Telangana. He condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier remarks comparing Telangana's formation to "the killing of a mother to save her child," and remarked that Congress and BJP were acting against the state's interests, claiming "one party carried bags while the other carried footwear." He pointed out that despite both the Congress and the BJP having eight MPs each from Telangana, the state lacked a strong voice in Parliament due to the absence of BRS representatives. KTR also questioned the BJP's contribution to Karimnagar, noting that the Kothapalli-Manoharabad railway line, sanctioned during KCR's tenure as an MP in 2004-05, remained incomplete after 21 years.

Additionally, KTR accused the Congress government of removing the traditional Bathukamma symbol from the Telangana Thalli statue, installing a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the Secretariat, and attempting to rename structures linked to the Kaleshwaram project after Congress leaders. He stated that the BRS would restore Telangana Thalli and state identity to government projects if returned to power. Predicting KCR's return as Chief Minister within 500 days, KTR issued a warning to government officials and police personnel against misusing their authority. "Remember this clearly. KCR is coming back within 500 days. The countdown has begun," KTR said, urging BRS workers to remain steadfast and expressing confidence that voters would hold the Congress government accountable. (ANI)