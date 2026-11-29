Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi attended a 'Mann Ki Baat' event in Pavi Jetpur, where he encouraged tribal women to lead in education and entrepreneurship, while highlighting the importance of government schemes for socio-economic progress.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): The live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was organised at Ram Tekri in Pavi Jetpur taluka. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and the Progressive Women’s Meeting held on the occasion, where he interacted with women from the tribal community.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Harsh Sanghavi urged tribal women to take the lead in areas such as education, employment and freedom from indebtedness, and assume leadership roles in development initiatives. He called upon women to recognise and harness their inherent strength and potential to bring about positive change in society, according to a release.

He further said that boys and girls from Chhota Udepur are achieving remarkable milestones in sports and education. In this context, he emphasised that women must ensure their children receive quality education, stay away from all forms of addiction and that family members maintain good health. Sanghavi also encouraged women to avail themselves of the benefits of various government schemes, including the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, Solar Pump Scheme and different scholarship schemes for students.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister visited stalls showcasing women's self-reliance and entrepreneurial initiatives. He appreciated the efforts of the women managing these stalls and encouraged them to continue their work. He also tried his hand at painting the renowned Sankheda furniture, a traditional art form of Gujarat.

Additionally, the Deputy Chief Minister participated in the traditional village deity worship ceremony at Punjar Faliya. The Khatri Puja, which holds great significance in tribal culture, is performed to pay homage to ancestors. This traditional ritual occupies a unique place in tribal society and is observed for the well-being, happiness and peace of life. (ANI)