JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha has accused the Congress of engaging in negative politics by opposing the upcoming delimitation exercise and the women's reservation bill, which aims to reserve one-third of seats in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha on Sunday questioned the Congress's opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise, asking whether the party had not undertaken delimitation in the past, and accused it of indulging in “negative politics.” Highlighting the link between delimitation and women's reservation, Jha said the proposed bills would pave the way for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies, a long-awaited provision that has widespread support across the country. "The most significant aspect here is that women are set to receive one-third reservation—a measure that has been long-awaited for both Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies. By opposing this, the Congress is effectively working against the very thing that has garnered widespread support from across the nation. This kind of negative politics has always been the hallmark of the Congress. Did the Congress not carry out delimitation in the past? Delimitation has taken place before; the kind of politics they are playing now is telling," Jha said.

Calling the proposed legislation a historic moment, he said the entire country, particularly women, would be watching the parliamentary proceedings. "This is a historic moment for the nation. Women across the country are watching—the entire nation is watching—as this landmark bill is introduced. Tomorrow will arguably be one of the most significant days in the history of our country, as this bill is debated and passed," he added. Meanwhile, the Centre will introduce three Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, according to the House's revised list of business for November 30. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are scheduled to seek leave to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.The Delimitation (Second) Bill seeks to give effect to the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies. It also provides for readjusting the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to States and Union Territories, the total number of seats in each Legislative Assembly, and dividing each State and Union Territory with an Assembly into territorial constituencies. (ANI)