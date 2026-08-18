A man was brutally beaten and urinated on by goons in Sikandararau's Bajidpur market. The attack is linked to an ongoing court case against the accused.

A man was brutally beaten and urinated on by goons in Sikandararau's Bajidpur market on Sunday. The victim, Shiv Kumar, a resident of Nagla Bhanchand, was attacked by five men who had allegedly been lying in wait for him.

The accused beat him with iron rods and bars, put a noose around his neck, and threw him to the ground. They also urinated on his face. The entire incident was recorded on video by a bystander and has since gone viral on social media.

Accused had been pressuring victim to withdraw the case, family alleges

According to the victim, the accused had been pressuring him to withdraw an ongoing court case under Section 308. When he refused, they carried out the attack. Shiv Kumar's father claimed the accused have multiple cases registered against them in Sikandararau police station.

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After the attack, locals took Shiv Kumar to Bajidpur CHC, where doctors referred him to a higher centre due to his serious condition.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident after the video went viral. Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha has been informed. The officials said they are identifying the accused based on the video and will take action.

The incident has created a sense of fear in the area. No arrests have been reported so far. Investigation is ongoing.