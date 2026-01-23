Passenger Accuses Air India Crew of Rude Behaviour Over Pre-Booked Meal (WATCH)
An Air India passenger has accused cabin crew of harassment during a Bangkok-Delhi flight over a pre-booked meal. Abhishek Chaudhry claimed his cousin did not receive a non-vegetarian meal and alleged rude behaviour by staff.
Air India passenger alleges harassment over pre-selected meal in viral video
A passenger travelling on an Air India flight from Bangkok to Delhi has accused the airline's cabin crew of harassment and rude behaviour over a pre-selected meal, triggering a strong reaction on social media. The incident came to light after a video shared on Instagram gained wide attention and raised questions about passenger treatment onboard.
The airline has now said it is investigating the allegations.
Incident shared on social media
The passenger, Abhishek Chaudhry, shared his account of the incident through a video recorded during the flight on January 19.
Cousin denied food
In the video, Chaudhry also claimed that his cousin, who was travelling with him, did not receive his pre-booked non-vegetarian meal when food was served to passengers seated in the rear rows of the aircraft.
Crew allegedly questioned passengers rudely
Chaudhry alleged that when he asked the cabin crew about the missing meal, they asked him to show his ticket and spoke in a rude manner. He said the situation became uncomfortable and tense inside the cabin.
He further claimed that a French national seated next to him faced a similar issue. The foreign passenger, seen in the viral video, said that when he asked for his non-vegetarian meal, the crew did not apologise but instead demanded to see his ticket in a harsh tone.
The French passenger said he was surprised by the way the airline staff spoke to him.
Dispute escalates with senior crew member
Chaudhry said he objected to the way the air hostess spoke to the French passenger. However, he claimed that a senior crew member dismissed his concerns.
According to Chaudhry, the senior crew member told him to stay quiet, saying she was already speaking to another passenger. He also alleged that despite having pre-selected meals, vegetarian for himself and non-vegetarian for his cousin, the crew continued to question his booking details.
Confusion over flight sector
Chaudhry claimed the crew tried to shift blame by referring to the wrong flight sector. He alleged that the staff said the meal choice was not mentioned for the Delhi-Bangkok sector, even though the flight was from Bangkok to Delhi.
After he showed the booking details again, a junior crew member was asked to take a screenshot, he claimed.
'Blame game by the crew'
According to Chaudhry, the crew later told him that the meal had run out because he had returned it earlier, which he denied. He said the discussion turned into a blame game rather than a solution.
When he asked for a complaint book, Chaudhry claimed the situation worsened. He alleged that he was told no staff member would speak to him anymore.
Ground staff involvement after landing
Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Akash Gupta said the video was shared only after verifying all details. He alleged that once the plane landed in Delhi, ground staff stopped Chaudhry from leaving the aircraft and accused him of being drunk.
Gupta claimed Chaudhry asked for a breathalyser test, but none was provided.
Ministry seeks details, airline responds
Gupta said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has contacted him and sought flight and ticket details. He added that while the ministry is reviewing the matter, Air India had not contacted them at that point.
In a statement, Air India said it has taken note of the allegations and has started an internal probe.
The airline said it regrets the inconvenience caused and remains committed to passenger safety and comfort.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.