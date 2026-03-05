Three suspended Assam Congress MLAs, including Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, joined the BJP ahead of state polls. Purkayastha cited the Congress' 'appeasement politics' and concerns for Assam's security and progress as the main reasons.

Three Suspended Congress MLAs Join BJP

Suspended Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha on Thursday accused his previous party of "appeasement politics", citing it as one of the reasons for switching sides and join Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Assam polls. Along with Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, two other suspended Congress MLAs, Basanta Das and Sashi Kanta Das, also joined the BJP.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said, "The main reason (for leaving the Congress) is their appeasement... If Congress does not change its ideology in the future, it will become hollow."

He further added that the security and progress of the state are also one of the reasons for his and other MLAs' decision. "The three of us have joined the BJP with only one purpose: the security of Assam and the country... As citizens of Assam, we have to join the BJP and work with its policies to take the country and Assam forward. We will carry forward this policy in the coming days," he said.

This is another major blow for Congress after its state president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, switched sides in February.

CM Sarma Slams Congress' 'Dynastic' Candidate List

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress' list of 42 candidates for assembly elections, calling it a "dynastic list," while highlighting the BJP's emphasis on grassroots workers.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "One may call it a list, but I would call it a dynastic list. In contrast, the BJP's list would include grassroots workers. The party is fully prepared for the upcoming elections."

Congress Announces Candidate List for Assembly Polls

According to an official release, the list includes Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Gauripur, Markline Marak from Goalpara West (ST), Girish Baruah from Bongaigaon, Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta (SC), and Ramen Singh Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST).

Other prominent names are Satyabrat Kalita (Kamalpur), Ripun Bora (Barchalla), Mira Borthakur Goswami (Dispur), Diganta Barman (Barkhetri), Uptal Gogoi (Sonari), Ajoy Kumar Gogoi (Demow), Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), and Ashok Kumar Sarma (Nalbari).

Several women leaders have also been fielded, including Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi SC), Pallabi Saikia Gogoi (Teok), and Suruchi Roy (Ram Krishana Nagar SC).

The BJP-led NDA is looking to retain power after two consecutive election wins against the Congress-led alliance in Assam. (ANI)