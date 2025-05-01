Image Credit : Getty

The aftermath would be equally devastating. The explosions would release 16 to 36 million tons of soot, blocking 20 to 35% of sunlight and triggering a “nuclear winter.” Earth’s temperature would drop by 3.6 to 9°F (2 to 5°C), and rainfall would decrease by 15 to 30%. Food production would collapse, with crops failing by 15 to 30% and ocean productivity dropping by 5 to 15%. Billions worldwide could face starvation, not just in South Asia but in distant nations. Radioactive fallout would poison air, water, and soil, causing cancers, birth defects, and genetic mutations for generations. Parts of the South Pacific would become uninhabitable, and recovery would take over a decade due to lingering atmospheric smoke. Survivors of the initial blast would face slow, painful deaths from radiation sickness.

The global impact would be catastrophic. The economy would collapse as trade and energy supplies, especially in Asia with its 2.8 billion people, halt. The involvement of China, a Pakistani ally, could escalate the conflict, potentially involving half the world’s population. No country would escape the resulting food shortages and economic turmoil. The Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, though devastating, were confined to Japan; a modern nuclear war would have no such limits, affecting the entire planet due to today’s interconnected world.