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West Bengal Elections 2026: TMC candidate Swapna Barman Net Worth-Assets, Car, and Property Details
She made India proud by winning gold on the athletics track. Now, Swapna Barman has entered the political arena. She is fighting the election from Rajganj on a TMC ticket. Let's take a quick look at her assets and find out how wealthy she is.
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Swapna Barman's big jump from sports to politics.
Asian Games gold medalist Swapna Barman is now in the political field. She is contesting her first election as a Trinamool Congress candidate from Rajganj in Jalpaiguri.
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A bit of drama before nomination.
Swapna joined the Trinamool Congress just a month ago and was named the candidate for the Rajganj seat. This is her first election. She faced some hurdles while filing her nomination. The Railways had accused her of indiscipline for attending a political meeting while being an employee. However, she cleared the issue and is now contesting the election.
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Income and Cash in Hand
For the financial year 2024-25, Swapna's total income is ₹7,15,640. At the time of filing her nomination, she had ₹45,600 in cash.
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How much money is in her bank accounts?
Swapna Barman has a total of five bank accounts. The balances are: Union Bank (Salt Lake): ₹34,260; Bandhan Bank: ₹43; SBI: ₹1,45,778; another SBI account: ₹6,391; and HDFC Bank: ₹30,000.
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Car and Gold
She owns a car purchased in 2021, valued at ₹1.26 lakh. She also has 120 grams of gold, which is worth approximately ₹16.44 lakh.
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Other Assets
Her furniture is valued at ₹2.55 lakh. She also has investments in mutual funds and bonds. Her total movable assets are worth approximately ₹76.48 lakh.
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Immovable Property
Swapna owns three non-agricultural plots of land and one house. The total value of these immovable properties is ₹39.58 lakh.
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Liabilities and Legal Status
Her only liability is a credit card bill of ₹212. She has no criminal cases against her and no dues related to government accommodation.
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Educational Qualification
In 2022, Swapna Barman earned her Master's degree in Political Science from Vidyasagar University.
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Who are her opponents?
In Rajganj, Swapna Barman is competing against Haradhan Sarkar of the BJP, Kharendra Nath Roy of the CPM, and Tushar Kanti Roy of the Congress.
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Election Day
Voting in Rajganj is scheduled for April 23. Swapna Barman filed her nomination on the last possible day.
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