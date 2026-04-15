Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, campaigning in West Bengal, expressed confidence in a BJP victory, stating people are desperately seeking change and better administration. She also challenged CM Mamata Banerjee's stance on delimitation.

Sitharaman Confident of BJP Win, Cites Public's Desire for Change

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the West Bengal elections, saying that people are openly demanding a change in the state government.

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Speaking to ANI, Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that the people in West Bengal are not in a good situation and seek better administration. "I can see that people are desperately wanting a change. I have come here during the 2016 campaign, also. But what I find now is that people are more openly saying that our difficulties are like this, and we need to have some better administration. They don't say it in so many words, but say that we are not in a better situation. The response I am getting for our leaders who are coming here is absolutely motivating, and I think Bengal will have a change this time," the Union Minister and the BJP leader said.

Attack on Mamata Banerjee over Delimitation Remarks

Nirmala Sitharaman is currently in West Bengal, campaigning for BJP candidates ahead of the two-phase State Legislative Assembly elections. She also launched a sharp attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'delimitation will divide' remarks. Sitharaman said, "Is she suggesting that women will have to wait any longer, and she would not cooperate. Let her say that openly. I challenge her. Is she trying to stop reservations for women and putting fear in the minds of people in Bengal?"

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and Seat Increase Proposal

According to sources, the government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. This comes in order to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Election Schedule and Political Contest

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)