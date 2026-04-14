A photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wearing various fitness trackers went viral online, with netizens responding to her "full wearable ecosystem."

A snapshot of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went viral on social media when eagle-eyed users noticed something unusual: she looked to be wearing three fitness trackers at the same time.

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Abhishek Singhal, a tech and fitness instructor, brought up the subject on X, saying, "This photo of Mamata Banerjee got viral because she's wearing a Whoop, Apple Watch, and Oura Ring. All three. At the same moment.

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He shared his personal experience, saying, "I've been running this setup for over a year." I am a data scientist. I use this data to instruct fitness. And I have opinions. Here's everything I've learned," which sparked a bigger conversation about wearable technology and health tracking.

The photograph of Banerjee cradling a kid while clad in her typical white saree drew attention not just for the moment, but also for the subtle detail of several wearables on her wrist and hand.

Check out the post here.

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Singhal has now revealed in full how and why he employed the same design, stating that each gadget excelled in a distinct area rather than overlapping.

Apple Watch Beginning with the Apple Watch, he discussed how it excelled in exercises, measuring heart rate zones, calories, VO2 max, and GPS, but "for deep health tracking like sleep and recovery? It doesn't come close to Oura or Whoop, which is good. "That is not its job."

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Speaking for himself, Singhal stated that he does not wear the Apple Watch as frequently as the other two. "I put it on for workouts (especially badminton, where I want heart rate zones and session tracking) and when I'm going out," he said.

In contrast, the Oura Ring delves further into metrics such as sleep phases (REM, deep, light), HRV, resting heart rate, body temperature, and even delivers a daily readiness score. He notably mentioned its Resilience Metric, which evaluated how the body balanced stress and recuperation over 14 days, concentrating on patterns rather than individual nights.

He said that Oura's finger-based sensor technology, which includes an 18-path sensor array, provided more precise readings, as evidenced by research comparing it to medical-grade sleep tracking.

He stressed Whoop's strain-recovery loop as a game changer. "Every morning, you wake up with a Recovery Score (0-100%). "The data decides, not the ego," he said, describing how it helped adjust exercises to true physical preparedness rather than guessing. He also lauded the Sleep Coach, which determined how much sleep a person need based on tension, sleep debt, and habits. Singhal has had this gadget on his wrist at all times.

In another post, Singhal described how he used all three fitness monitors in his daily training sessions, saying that when a client's fat reduction plateaued, most trainers would just cut more calories. He, on the other hand, decided to review their data first.

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When HRV fell for a week, he suspected that recovery was jeopardised. Rather of decreasing meals, he would lower workout volume.

If a client slept less than 6.5 hours for 5 or more days, he might identify where the plateau was lurking. With such knowledge, he was able to modify his client's food and training regimen, ensuring they did not overtrain without realising it.

If you're wondering if you should buy all three, Abhishek Singhal offers a straightforward answer: probably not.

He recommended that novices stick to the essentials, such as tracking steps, nutrition, and sleep, while serious users pick only one gadget based on their priorities - sleep, training, or all-around use.

Only those who are really committed to data-driven fitness will benefit from several gadgets; nonetheless, essentials such as protein consumption, walking, and sleep are more important than any technology