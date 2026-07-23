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- 8th Pay Commission Big Salary Update: Will 2.0 Fitment Factor Double Your Basic Pay? Check New Minimum Salary
8th Pay Commission Big Salary Update: Will 2.0 Fitment Factor Double Your Basic Pay? Check New Minimum Salary
There's a lot of buzz around the 8th Pay Commission. Word is, if the fitment factor becomes 2.0, the basic salary for government employees could jump from ₹18,000 to ₹36,000.
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8th Pay Commission
Discussions about the 8th Pay Commission have been going on for a long time. Last year, the Modi government had mentioned the commission, which was supposed to be effective from January 1, 2026. However, there has been no formal announcement about it yet.
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8th Pay Commission
Everyone is eager to know how much salaries will increase if the 8th Pay Commission is formed. Pensioners are also set to benefit if the commission is implemented.
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8th Pay Commission
Now, a new surprise has come to light. Reports suggest the fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission could be 2.0. The salary increases every year based on this factor, which is decided based on market price inflation.
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8th Pay Commission
If the fitment factor is 2.0, the salary could nearly double. And if the factor is set between 2.0 and 2.57, employees' total pay could increase by 31% to 58%.
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8th Pay Commission
The 6th Pay Commission had a 1.86 fitment factor, which increased salaries by 54%. In the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57, but the total salary hike was 14.29%.
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8th Pay Commission
Now, it's being said that the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission will be 2.0. This will increase the basic salary from ₹18,000 to ₹36,000. The total salary will go up by 31%. Along with this, HRA or House Rent Allowance is also set to increase. Overall, employees are in for a windfall, and pensions will also rise.
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