Delhi Police filed a case after two ACPs and several other cops were injured during alleged stone-pelting at a CJP protest in Connaught Place. The CJP, protesting paper leaks, has blamed BJP workers for inciting violence at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the alleged violence and stone-pelting in the Connaught Place area earlier, which led to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash and the ACP of Connaught Place, Vivek Bhagat, being injured.

This follows reports of stone-pelting that emerged from near Jantar Mantar, where the CJP protest over national paper leaks is continuing amid heightened security. Additionally, Inspector Nand Kishore and several other police personnel also sustained injuries in the stone-pelting.

Details of Injuries

According to a statement from RML hospital, ACP Vivek Bhagat was found to have multiple bruises over both the upper and lower limbs, along with the shoulder, and a swelling over the parieto-occipital region (back of the head) on examination.

Assistant Commission of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash, who sustained an injury to his forehead while performing duty near Jantar Mantar, said on Wednesday that "One of the stones hit him" when the police attempted to stop protesters from marching further towards the Parliament.

10 FIRs Registered

The Delhi Police has already registered as many as 10 FIRs in connection with the protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. According to police officials, these cases have been filed across multiple jurisdictions within the New Delhi district following various incidents and law-and-order concerns reported during the demonstrations.

CJP Blames BJP for Violence

As a counter to stone-pelting claims, CJP representative Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday had alleged that people were being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the ongoing students' protest, and accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of pelting stones and attempting to defame the protesters.

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said the protest had been ongoing for a month without any such incident, but claimed that the situation changed after the protest gained momentum. "People are being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the protest. We have been sitting here for a month. No such incident has happened in a month. But now, as this protest has grown, goons are being sent from outside by the BJP to deliberately incite people," he said.

Background of Clashes and Security

This follows tense showdowns between protestors and police personnel following the CJP Parliament march on Monday, following which lathi-charge and use of tear gas by the police were reported to disperse the crowd. The showdown led to over 100 police officials sustaining injuries, as per Delhi Police, while CJP activists have accused the police of "brutality" against protestors.

To maintain law and order for large crowds, heavy security has been deployed at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is continuing its protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent paper leaks controversy. (ANI)