Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked PM Modi over the "corroded" education system and demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. PM Modi responded by announcing fast-track courts to punish those involved in paper leaks.

Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Taking to X, the Congress president alleged that the country's education system has "corroded" under the current administration and accused the government of using "indiscriminate brutality" against protesting students.

'Govt used indiscriminate brutality': Kharge

"@narendramodiji, Education system has corroded under your watch. We do not need platitudes or peacemeal announcements. Your government lathicharged the youth, used pellet guns, shock batons, indiscriminate brutality with impunity, as if they are not our own children," Kharge wrote on X.

Urging the Prime Minister to acknowledge the plight of the youth, Kharge said, "Come out of your air-conditioned ivory towers and look into the eyes of the young men and women who bled on the streets, fighting your dictatorship."

Congress lists three demands

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha further put forward three primary demands on behalf of the youth, while alleging an ideological takeover of educational institutions. "Youth only want 3 simple demands to be fulfilled 1) Immediately sack Education Minister Pradhan 2) Apologise for the punitive action & atrocities 3) Provide justice to those who you targeted. RSS has captured the education system," he asserted.

Kharge flags 'skyrocketing' youth unemployment

Highlighting the grim employment scenario in the country, the Congress President cited PLFS data to claim that youth unemployment has reached alarming levels. "Youth Unemployment is skyrocketing at 29% (PLFS). No Private jobs, handful of permanent government jobs. Contractualisation at its peak. All doors are shut. Where does the youth go to demand a future?" Kharge questioned.

PM Modi vows 'stringent punishment', announces fast-track courts

Meanwhile, amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of the youth's future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

The PM's assurance comes amidst widespread protests in Delhi and other cities, including a call for Chalo Sansad on July 20 by activists. The activists have put forth three demands to end their agitation. (ANI)