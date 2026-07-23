Congress MPs Manish Tewari and KC Venugopal move adjournment motions in Lok Sabha. Tewari seeks a debate on a new anti-defection law, while Venugopal calls for a discussion on the exam system crisis, including the NEET paper leak.

Congress MP seeks debate on new anti-defection law

Ahead of the parliamentary Monsoon Session set to commence on Thursday, Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law.

In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha today, Tewari said the proposed law should proscribe "mass political defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences", while simultaneously providing space for "honest and critical dissent" both inside and outside Parliament and state legislatures.

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a New Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," the letter read. He urged the government to adjourn the business of the House for the day and allow a full discussion on the issue. "I therefore urge the Government to adjourn the business for today and allow a full discussion on this matter of urgent importance," he said.

The Tenth Schedule, also known as the anti-defection law, was added to the Constitution through the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985. It provides for the disqualification of lawmakers who switch parties or defect. The law applies to members of Parliament and state legislatures under Articles 102(2) and 191(2) of the Constitution. The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 13.

Motion moved to discuss exam crisis, NEET leak

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters its fourth day, Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha. He called for a suspension of regular business to debate the "severe and ongoing crisis" in India's examination system and address the recent police action against student protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The notice alleges that as many as 152 instances of question paper leaks have affected major competitive examinations, including NEET, in which he claimed that almost 12 students have died by suicide after "losing hope in the system".

Venugopal claimed that "not a single meaningful arrest or criminal action has been taken against the responsible individuals, coaching syndicates, or officials" and also said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan continues to hold his office after "failing Indian students".

"Despite presiding over an examination system that has repeatedly failed India's students, the Hon'ble Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, continues to hold office without any accountability being fixed, in gross violation of the basic principle of ministerial responsibility," the notice said.

The notice comes amid a standoff in parliament between the Centre and the Opposition, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha having witnessed repeated adjournments this week as the INDIA bloc presses for Pradhan's resignation and a full discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak. The government has said it is ready for debate, and the Opposition should not attach new conditions, while Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has insisted Pradhan must resign before a fair discussion can take place. (ANI)