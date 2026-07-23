Opposition MPs protested demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's ouster over paper leaks, with Sonia Gandhi joining. The ruling NDA held a counter-protest. PM Modi promised fast-track courts, drawing sharp criticism from Rahul Gandhi.

Protests Rock Parliament Premises

Several Opposition members staged a protest near the Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises on Thursday, reiterating their demand for the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide protests over exam paper leaks. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joined the Opposition MPs in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, parliamentarians from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held a counter-protest against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended from the House after making objectionable remarks against two women MPs.

PM Modi Responds, Opposition Hits Back

The developments come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued his first response to the ongoing agitation, emphasising the importance of the youth's future and announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the central government, refusing to back down on the NEET paper leak issue. Accusing the government of protecting those responsible for systemic failures in education, Gandhi wrote on X: "You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system--and protected every person responsible for it."

Reiterating the Opposition's demands, Gandhi called for the immediate dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an official apology to students.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also criticised the Prime Minister, accusing him of avoiding direct debate in Parliament. "The PM does not have the courage to stand up in Parliament, speak, and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occasion demanded. This morning, he has put out a social media post to show that he is concerned with the issues being raised by students across the country. Actually, the post demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled. Vote Chori, Seat Chori, Chanda Chori, Exam Paper Chori... the list goes on and on," Ramesh posted on X.

Widespread Student Protests Continue in Delhi

Meanwhile, widespread protests continued at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital, as activists and students pressed on with their demonstration against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in education. Protesters raised slogans against the BJP, the RSS, and the Delhi Police.

As the demonstration escalated, several protesters attempted to block moving traffic, with some allegedly throwing water bottles onto the road. Others lay down on the roadway, causing significant traffic disruptions.

Speaking to ANI, a protester from Bihar said he had been participating in the demonstration for nearly a month and would continue to join the agitation at Jantar Mantar until their demands were met. "I am from Bihar and have been in Delhi for at least a month. As long as the protest at Jantar Mantar continues, I will keep coming here. My point is that the police are drawn from the public--the duty of the police is to serve the people. But are they serving the public? If they wanted to hold a dialogue, it would have happened long ago. But do these police officials sit down and talk to us? They do not. Whenever Modi feels cornered, he turns to Hindu-Muslim rhetoric. Our demand right now is clear: a paper leak has taken place, and Dharmendra Pradhan must resign," he said.

With the issue dominating the ongoing session of Parliament, further disruptions and heated debates are expected as House proceedings continue on Thursday. (ANI)