8th Pay Commission: Big changes coming for salary and pension? Centre reveals key details
The Modi government is getting ready to review salaries and pensions under the 8th Pay Commission. Meanwhile, the Bharat Pensioners Samaj has demanded a minimum pension of ₹45,000. The commission has roughly nine more months to submit its report.
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8th Central Pay Commission
The Modi government is preparing to review not just the salaries of current employees but also the pensions of former central government staff. This review will happen under the 8th Central Pay Commission.
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Bharat Pensioners Samaj
According to several reports, the 'Bharat Pensioners Samaj' (BPS) is demanding a minimum pension of ₹45,000 under the new pay commission. They also want the Dearness Relief (DR) to be reviewed every three months. The BPS has proposed that DR should be merged with the basic pension once it crosses the 25% mark. Currently, the minimum basic pension for retired central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission is ₹9,000 per month.
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Report Submission Date
It's worth noting that the Modi government had announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission earlier. The changes based on its recommendations were expected to be effective from January 1, 2026. However, with no confirmed news on this, the Centre is now trying to get a clear idea about the report's submission date.
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8th Pay Commission
More than 8 lakh central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for an official announcement. Finally, some new information regarding the 8th Pay Commission has come to light.
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Here are the main points:
The 8th Pay Commission committee has been conducting its review for the last nine months. The committee has already held meetings in Delhi and Kolkata, and the next meeting is scheduled for Jaipur. This commission will provide recommendations on various matters, including employee salaries, Dearness Allowance (DA), and other benefits. It will also suggest changes to the rules for pension and family pension.
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When will the report be published?
According to various sources, the commission still has about nine months to submit its recommendations. The Modi government will take a final decision only after receiving the report. The government recently stated that it had formed this commission on November 3, 2025.
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Final Decision
The panel was given a total of 18 months to submit its report. The final decision on salary and pension hikes will depend entirely on the findings and recommendations of this committee.
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