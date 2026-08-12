8th Pay Commission: When Is The Report Coming? Centre Gives An Update
Central government employees are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission report. The government has now given an update on when the report will be submitted. This report will decide the final salary, allowances, and pension for all employees.
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8th Pay Commission Latest News
The Centre announced the 8th Pay Commission in 2025, with changes meant to start from January 1, 2026. But with no firm news yet, the government is now pushing for clarity on the report's submission date.
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8th Pay Commission Latest News
Lakhs of central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for a formal announcement. Now, some new information about the 8th Pay Commission has finally come out.
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8th Pay Commission Latest News
The 8th Pay Commission has been doing groundwork for the last nine months. The committee has held meetings in Delhi and Kolkata, and the next meeting is scheduled to take place in Jaipur.
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The commission will give recommendations on many things, including employee salaries, Dearness Allowance (DA), and other benefits. It will also suggest changes for pension and family pension rules.
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8th Pay Commission Latest News
So, when is the report actually coming? Sources say the commission still has about nine months to submit its recommendations. The Centre will only make a final decision after it receives the report.
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The government recently stated that it formed the commission on November 3, 2025. The panel has been given a total of 18 months to submit its report. The final decision rests on this committee's findings.
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