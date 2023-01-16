Exercise Varuna: India, France engage off the western seaboard

Started in 1993, the bilateral maritime exercise was christened Varuna in 2001. It has now become a hallmark of the India-France strategic bilateral relationship.

Naval Exercise Varuna

India and France on Monday began their annual joint naval exercise Varuna on the western seaboard, wherein the two forces will conduct advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations.

This is the 21st edition of their bilateral maritime exercise and will conclude on January 21.

Started in 1993, the bilateral maritime exercise was christened Varuna in 2001. It has now become a hallmark of the India – France strategic bilateral relationship.

