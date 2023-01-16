Exercise Varuna: India, France engage off the western seaboard

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Started in 1993, the bilateral maritime exercise was christened Varuna in 2001. It has now become a hallmark of the India-France strategic bilateral relationship.

    India and France on Monday began their annual joint naval exercise Varuna on the western seaboard, wherein the two forces will conduct advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations.

    This is the 21st edition of their bilateral maritime exercise and will conclude on January 21. 

    Started in 1993, the bilateral maritime exercise was christened Varuna in 2001. It has now become a hallmark of the India – France strategic bilateral relationship. 

    The Indian Navy side has deployed its indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I and Dornier, integral helicopters and MiG29K fighter aircraft while the French Navy has been represented by the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique. 

    During the five-day exercise, the troops from both sides would hone their war-fighting skills in maritime theatre, enhance their inter-operability to undertake multi-discipline operations in the maritime domain and demonstrate their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the region.

    "The exercise facilitates operational level interaction between the two navies to foster mutual cooperation for good order at sea, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to security, safety and freedom of the global maritime commons," Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

    The last edition was held off Goa in the Arabian sea.

