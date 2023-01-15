Auto Expo 2023: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

The Veer has a 90 kW battery and takes just 30 minutes to get up to 80 per cent charge. Pravaig claims that the Military Utility Vehicle has a range of over 500 kilometres.

The cameras haven't stopped clicking, and visitors haven't stopped raving about India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle, Veer. Conceptualised and developed by Bengaluru-based Pravaig Dynamics, the Veer has been among the top draws at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Asianet News caught up with Team Pravaig to experience the Veer first-hand and learn more about its cutting-edge features and capabilities to handle the toughest terrains.

From specification to suspension, the Veer has been made in consultation with the Indian Army. The Veer has a 90 kW battery and takes just 30 minutes to get up to 80 per cent charge. Pravaig claims that the Military Utility Vehicle has a range of over 500 kilometres. The company also claims that the Veer can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 210 kmph. The Veer's dual-motor set-up delivers 408hp and 620Nm power. The battery pack is equipped with 5000 hard case cells and can, according to the company, last 10 lakh kilometres.

More so, it comes equipped with a mount that can be used to attach guns and even drones. It comes with a display on its dashboard that can detect thermal signatures up to two kilometres away. The Veer is completely customisable; seating patterns can be altered as per customer requirements. What makes the Military Utility Vehicle a highly-configurable platform is its ability to incorporate any additional mission-specific armour among other things.

According to Ram Divedi, CSO and Co-Founder of Pravaig Dynamics, there are two main applications for the car will be reconnaissance and aiding Indian soldiers on the battlefield.

"Say you have a column of tanks. You need a reconnaissance vehicle 15 kilometres ahead that needs to be silent. That is where this makes sense. It has a low centre of gravity that gives it the ability to cross obstacles. Besides this, Indian soldiers and most of the developed armies are full of electronic equipment like lights, cameras, laptops, powerful radios, and drones. But how do you get electricity outside the military base in the middle of nowhere? So basically, you can see this car as a power bank on wheels. There are many plugs. You can recharge your devices. It is more efficient in patrolling and, at the same time, can be used to recharge your devices," Divedi said.

The Veer, the military off-roading vehicle that combines extraordinary power with an exceptional range in vehicles that are safer and lighter than most EVs, is expected to be delivered Diwali 2023 onwards.

Besides the Veer, Pravaig also displayed its deep tech-enabled mobility, including cell cases from its previous experiments, Devialet (French audio systems, making its debut in automotive with Pravaig), carbon fibre bonnet (a part of the only 100% carbon fibre e-SUV), 6-axis robotic arms, and some of the most advanced suspension systems.

