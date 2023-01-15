Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army has further strengthened preparations for future wars: CoAS Gen Manoj Pande on Army Day 2023

    Gen Manoj Pande stated that the Indian Army would be moving towards a technology-driven force from manpower-intensive so that better utilisation of human resources could be done.

    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    The Indian Army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in order to tackle any contingency in the border areas, its chief, General Manoj Pande, said on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th Indian Army Day parade at Govindaswamy Ground in Bengaluru. 

    Talking about the border standoff that happened with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, Gen Pande said: "In the northern border areas, the situation has been normal, and through established protocols and existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace. Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency."

    Also Read: Army Day 2023: Nation salutes the Indian Army and its personnel

    Stating that the soldiers are deployed in the borders despite difficult areas and rough weather, the Army chief said that the troops have been provided with all kinds of arms, equipment and facilities in adequate quantity.

    "With combined efforts of local administration, other agencies and military, there have been improvements in infrastructure development."

    He also stated with the evolving situation along the LAC, the Indian Army took several steps to improve capability development, force restructuring and training. 

    Expressing confidence in winning the next wars he said that the Army has further strengthened its preparations for future wars.

    Ceasefire with Pakistan Army 

    Indian Army and Pakistan Army had in February 2022 announced reiteration of ceasefire understanding along the line of control in western borders. He said the ceasefire violations had been brought down. 

    However, he maintained that the terror infrastructure still remains across the borders. "Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there," he said.

    In the recent past, the security forces have been witnessing drone operations, dropping of weapons and drugs along the international borders in Jammu and Punjab. 

    "Attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs through drones in the international boundary sector in Jammu and Punjab continue. Counter-drone jammers and other equipment have been brought into use against such activities. Improvements have been seen in the areas inside J&K. The local population has rejected violence, welcomed positive challenges, and enthusiastically participated in all government initiatives," he said.

    Gen Pande further stated that the Indian Army would be moving towards a technology-driven force from manpower-intensive so that better utilisation of human resources could be done. Moreover, it should be noted that it is for the first time that the annual Army Day parade is held outside the national capital Delhi.

    Also Read: Indian Army Day: Saluting The Legacy Of Field Marshal KM Cariappa

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
