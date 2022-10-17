Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DefExpo 2022 will see investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, 451 pacts and more

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

    DefExpo 2022 is set to be the biggest defence exhibition to date, being organised in the largest-ever area spanning over one lakh square metres and having a record registration by 1,340 companies.

    Image: Armed Forces personnel display their skills at an event. Photograph: PTI Photo

    The 12th edition of DefExpo begins on October 18 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, which is being touted as exclusively meant for domestic industries. 

    Speaking during the DefExpo 2022's curtain raiser press conference in Gandhinagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "DefExpo 2022, which is exclusively for the Indian companies, is a humble tribute of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who was the pillar of the Swadeshi movement."

    "DefExpo 2022 reflects India's resolve to be among the leading nations in the defence and aerospace sectors in the next 25 years," he said.

    He further said that India had covered a journey from an importer to an exporter now. "We are swiftly moving towards becoming the pioneers in design, development and manufacturing at a global level. We are witnessing a transformational journey from being the largest defence importer to a net exporter. This DefExpo will further accelerate the pace of this journey," he added. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the DefExpo 2022 on October 19.

    Image: Defence equipments on display at Helipad ground in Gandhinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Many firsts this time 

    DefExpo 2022 is set to be the biggest defence exhibition to date, being organised in the largest-ever area spanning over one lakh square metres and having a record registration by 1,340 companies. The last edition of the DefExpo, which was held in Lucknow, was spread over an area of 76,000 sqm.

    For the first time, the event is being organised in a four-venue format -- the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Helipad Exhibition Centre, live demonstrations at Sabarmati River Front and ship visits for the public at Porbandar. 

    Also, for the first time, DefExpo is solely showcasing domestic companies. 

    The DefExpo 2022 will also mark the celebration of one year since the formation of the seven new defence companies carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board. All these companies will participate in DefExpo for the first time. 

    Image: Indian Navy commandoes display their skills during a rehearsal ahead of DefExpo 22, at Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Other firsts at the DefExpo

    * A total of 451 agreements would be inked on the last business day. Last time, a total of 201 MoUs were signed. Investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore are expected to be signed during the expo.

    * For the first time, states and Union Territories have been invited to set up pavilions at the event. A total of 10 states and UTs are participating. 

    * 'Invest for Defence' -- the first-ever marquee event of the ministry targeted to promote investment in the defence sector in the country both by the Indian industry and Foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers -- will be held.

    * The Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence in Defence Manufacturing will also be given away on the sidelines of the DefExpo 2022.

    * India's largest-ever drone show will take place on October 19. About 1,600 drones will light up the sky.

    Image: Indian Air Force's Sarang helicopters display aerobatics skills during a rehearsal ahead of DefExpo 22. Photograph: PTI Photo

    International participation

    As many as 75 countries are participating in the DefExpo 2022. Rajnath Singh will host the second India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) on October 18, while the Indian Ocean Region plus (IOR+) conclave will take place on October 19. 

    Over 53 African countries have been invited for IADD and 44 for the IOR+ conclave. 

    "IADD and IOR+ Conclave will be two very important events for promoting peace, security, prosperity and defence cooperation throughout the region and establishing new defence and industrial partnerships," Rajnath Singh said.

