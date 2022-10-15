Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    The STIE is used for the speedy insertion and extraction of a small team of Marine Commandos in an enemy-controlled area that is unsuitable for helo landing and has the risk of lethal incoming fire.

    Oct 15, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    The daredevil Marine Commandos or MARCOS of the Indian Navy will demonstrate Small Team Insertion and Extraction (STIE) operations during the live demonstration at Sabarmati River Front, Ahmedabad, from October 18-22, 2022. The STIE is used for the speedy insertion and extraction of a small team of Marine Commandos in an enemy-controlled area that is unsuitable for helo landing and has the risk of lethal incoming fire.

    Also Read: 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Also Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Also Read: Indian Army's 'green' drive; Electric Vehicles to be bought for peace stations soon

    Also Read: China is reinforcing PLA in eastern Ladakh; deploys military hardware and tents close to LAC

    Also Read: From the IAF vault: The clever algorithm behind service numbers

    Also Read: 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Must See

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse
    Defence

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself
    Technology

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself