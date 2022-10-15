MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

The daredevil Marine Commandos or MARCOS of the Indian Navy will demonstrate Small Team Insertion and Extraction (STIE) operations during the live demonstration at Sabarmati River Front, Ahmedabad, from October 18-22, 2022. The STIE is used for the speedy insertion and extraction of a small team of Marine Commandos in an enemy-controlled area that is unsuitable for helo landing and has the risk of lethal incoming fire.

