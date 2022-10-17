DefExpo 2022: Kalashnikov makers ready to start making AK-203 assault rifle in India by end of 2022
Rosoboronexport is expected to hold talks with the Indian side about the production and supply of AK-203 for the armed forces and other Indian law enforcement agencies, during the exhibition.
Production of the Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifle can start by the end of 2022 at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, Rosoboronexport -- a subsidiary of the Rostec State Corporation -- announced on the sidelines of the DefExpo 2022.
Also Read: Indian Army goes urgently shopping for 363 drones
Rosoboronexport, a co-founder of Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited -- an Indian and Russian joint venture -- was established to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in India. A delegation from the Russian weapons manufacturing firm will be attending the land, naval, and state security systems exhibition at the DefExpo India 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Retaining aspects of the traditional AK pattern, the Kalashnikov AK-200 series assault rifles are already being supplied to government customers in Russia. The assault rifles, which Rosoboronexport claims are reliable, durable and easy to maintain, are also being exported to partners with higher requirements on small arms.
The Kalashnikov A-200-series assault rifles are believed to be effective in various conditions; the weapon comes fitted with integral Picatinny rails for convenient and easy mounting of sights and tactical accessories.
Also Read: MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse
Besides having a folding stock, the assault rifle offers ergonomic solutions to optimize operation. The rifle has a redesigned fire selector and a modified receiver cover that allows the gunner the opportunity to fully realize their shooting skills.
Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said, 'By the end of 2022, the Korwa Ordnance Factory is ready to start manufacturing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. Our plans include 100 per cent localization of the production of legendary Russian assault rifles in India. In addition, in the future, the joint venture may increase production and modernize production facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform.'
Rosoboronexport is expected to hold talks about the production and supply of AK-203 for the armed forces and other Indian law enforcement agencies during the exhibition. Besides, the firm will showcase a wide range of additional modern equipment designed for equipping personnel and customizing the assault rifle itself.
'Rosoboronexport has the world's largest portfolio of completed, ongoing and future defence production projects in India. The joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, in which Rosoboronexport and the Kalashnikov Concern participate from the Russian side, is fully in line with the government's Make in India initiative and Defense Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 rules,' he said.
'Rosoboronexport is ready to discuss mutually beneficial projects and its exclusive proposals on joint work complying with the terms of ToT (transfer of technology) imposed by the Indian side,' Mikheev added.