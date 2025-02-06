Menstruation has been surrounded by many stereotypes and myths. Periods are different for every woman, But there are a few common problems that every woman go through during this cycle. Let's have a look at the Ayurvedic Secrets to Relieve Period Cramps in Your Kitchen.

Periods are as natural as colds and fevers. This is a known fact: every woman experiences different kinds of pain and stress during those days of the month. Some of the most common complaints are stomach ache, back pain, tender breasts, bloating, headache, etc. There are many speculations around medicines that are used for period cramps these days. While the arguments and speculations about these medications are never-ending. Here we have 5 amazing and simple recipes that are Ayurvedic secrets to relieve period cramps in your kitchen.

Ayurvedic Secrets to Relieve Period Cramps:

1. Ginger and Black Pepper Tea:

Ginger is well known for its anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing internal inflammation. Black pepper aids in better digestion to keep your body functions easy.

What you need:

1. Grated Ginger—1 inch

2. Black Pepper Powder—1/4 spoon

3. Water—1 cup

4. Honey (Optional)

Process:

1. Boil one cup of water on medium flame.

2. Add grated ginger and black pepper powder and boil it for 5 minutes.

3. Strain the liquid and add honey to your taste.

2. Cumin-Coriander-Fennel Tea:

Cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds contain anti-inflammatory properties and help to ease period cramps. Fennel seeds also help in relieving bloating.

What you need:

1. Fennel Seeds—1 spoon

2. Coriander Seeds—1 spoon

3. Cumin Seeds—1 spoon

4. Water—2 cups

Process:

1. Boil 2 cups of water on medium flame.

2. Add fennel seeds, coriander seeds, and cumin seeds to it and let it boil for 10 minutes.

3. Strain the liquid and drink it warm.

3. Turmeric Milk:

Turmeric has been one of the most trusted medicinal foods for various health-related issues. Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties help in regulating periods and also PMS problems.

What you need:

1. Turmeric Powder—1/2 teaspoon.

2. Milk—1 Cup (Warm).

3. Honey (Optional).

Process:

1. Add 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder to one cup of warm milk.

2. Add honey as per your taste and drink it warm.

4. Fenugreek Seed Water:

Fenugreek seeds have been one of the most used natural remedies in our lives since our childhood. Fenugreek seeds contain compounds that can reduce inflammation and regulate periods, reduce pain, and also help with iron deficiency.

what you need:

1. Fenugreek Seeds 1 spoon.

2. Water - 1 cup.

Process:

1. Soak one spoon of fenugreek seeds in one cup of water overnight.

2. Next morning, Boil the water with fenugreek seeds for 5 minutes.

3. Strain it and drink warm.

5. Cinnamon Tea:

Cinnamon is a great remedy for many health issues. Cinnamon helps in reducing menstrual symptoms like pain, over bleeding, nausea, and vomiting. It may also help with bloating and PMS symptoms.

What you need:

1. Cinnamon Stick

2. Water—1 cup

Process:

1. Boil water and add a cinnamon stick to it.

2. Boil the cinnamon stick in water for 10 minutes.

3. Remove the stick and drink warm.

Period cramps are very common, but it is important to take healthy measures to reduce pain and improve our health with possibly natural ingredients.

