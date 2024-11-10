Water intake for heart patients: Is excessive hydration risky?

While drinking plenty of water is essential for overall health, heart patients are advised to avoid excessive water intake.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 6:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

Heart-healthy diet

Drinking water is essential for keeping our bodies active and healthy. Excessive water intake can improve mood and aid in weight loss. Many people, from adults to children, are often told to drink more water. However, doctors now warn that excessive water intake can cause problems for heart patients.

article_image2

Hydration

Experts recommend that a person with normal health should drink 3-4 litres of water throughout the day. Insufficient water intake can lead to dehydration and serious consequences, including severe stomach problems.

article_image3

Water intake

Doctors warn that excessive water intake can be problematic for heart patients. Maintaining electrolyte balance is crucial for individuals with heart conditions. Excessive water intake can increase heart rate and elevate the risk of heart attack and cardiac arrest in heart patients and can also put strain on the kidneys. Doctors suggest that excessive water intake can weaken the heart in heart patients.

article_image4

Recommended intake

Doctors recommend that heart patients should not drink more than 2 litres of water per day. However, individuals with early-stage or mild heart conditions can drink water as usual without any restrictions. Those with more severe conditions should limit their intake to 1.5 to 2 litres per day.

article_image5

Heart health tips

Individuals with heart conditions should strictly avoid smoking and alcohol consumption. They should reduce salt and oil intake in their diet and engage in regular light exercises for overall health. Doctors advise adhering to prescribed diets.

