Diabetes-friendly bedtime snacks: Try these to manage blood sugar levels

Manage late-night hunger with these healthy and diabetes-friendly bedtime snacks. Learn about smart food choices to keep your blood sugar levels stable.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 7:26 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 7:26 PM IST

Bedtime snacks for diabetes

Doctors recommend eating an hour before bed. It's said that eating before 8 PM benefits diabetics. However, early dinners can cause hunger before or during sleep, disrupting sleep and increasing the urge to eat again.

This leads to a desire for a quick snack, but eating before bed can also hinder sleep. Late-night snacking can raise blood sugar levels in diabetics. This article explores suitable snacks for diabetics that won't spike blood sugar.

Drink water if you feel hungry before or during sleep. Sometimes, thirst is mistaken for hunger. If hunger persists, choose low-carb or low-calorie foods. Consuming protein-rich, low-fat foods before bed helps regulate blood sugar in diabetics.

Blood sugar levels fluctuate at night. Type 1 and 2 diabetics often experience high morning blood sugar. Nutritious bedtime snacks can prevent this. The following suggestions may vary in effectiveness, so consult your doctor.

Boiled eggs: Eggs are protein-rich. Boiling eggs is healthier than frying. A large egg contains about 6.29 grams of protein and low carbs, preventing blood sugar spikes. Combine with fiber-rich whole grains for stable blood sugar.

Nuts: A handful of peanuts, almonds, or walnuts can satisfy hunger. They contain vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Vitamin E in almonds and Omega-3s in walnuts are beneficial.

 

Salad: Low-calorie cucumbers, baby carrots, and cucumber slices make a good salad. Add low-fat cheese for protein. Avoid starchy vegetables high in carbohydrates.

White chickpeas: Low-calorie, high-fiber celery sticks pair well with protein-rich white chickpeas. Add another non-starchy vegetable if needed. Squeeze lemon juice over chickpeas.

Popcorn: Popcorn is a healthy snack that can reduce stress. It contains vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein. Prepare healthily, such as with butter.

 

Roasted chickpeas: Chickpeas are rich in protein and fiber. One cup contains 11.81g protein and 10.6g fiber. Roast them or eat with non-carb vegetables like boiled carrots.

Peanut butter: Nutrient-rich peanut butter helps control blood sugar. Pair it with apple slices for added vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Seeds: Like nuts, seeds are healthy. Sprinkle them on salads. Sunflower, sesame, and pumpkin seeds provide protein, healthy fats, and fiber.

