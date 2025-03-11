Xiaomi 15 series with Leica cameras launched in India | Check features, price and other details

The Xiaomi 15 series, including the Ultra model with a 200MP periscope lens, has launched in India. These flagship phones boast a Leica camera system, HyperOS, and powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

Xiaomi-15

The Xiaomi 15 series has finally launched in India this week, and like most people we are excited about the new Xiaomi 15 Ultra model with a 200MP periscope lens that captures more light than before. After making their debut in China last month, the new Xiaomi flagship phones were first shown off internationally at the MWC 2025 in Barcelona earlier in March.

The latest Xiaomi 15 series devices are now ready for Indian consumers to see up close. To complete the package, these phones come with flagship-grade technology, a Leica camera system, and the HyperOS version.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming!

article_image2

Xiaomi-15

Xiaomi 15 price series

The single 12GB + 512GB Xiaomi 15 model, which comes in black, white, and green, was released in India at a price of Rs 64,999. The 16GB + 512GB model of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which retails for Rs 1,09,999, is available in India. Later this month, Xiaomi 15 series devices will be made accessible in India.


article_image3

Xiaomi 15 features and specifications

The smallest of the two variants, the Xiaomi 15, has a 6.36-inch screen and an LTPO AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 3200 nits. A 6.73-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen with a greater 2K resolution and a comparable brightness range is included on the 15 Ultra.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU powers both phones, offering 12GB and 16GB of RAM in addition to 512GB of storage. Xiaomi promised four OS updates for these smartphones and is shipping the new HyperOS 2 version, which is based on Android 15, out of the box.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Let's now discuss the Leica cameras. A 50MP wide sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS, and a 50MP ultrawide lens make up the Xiaomi 15's triple camera setup. Additionally, the 15 Ultra has a strong setup. A 50MP wide sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS, a 200MP periscope lens with OIS, and a 50MP ultrawide lens are all included. Both variants come with the same 32MP camera on the front.

The 5,240mAh battery of the Xiaomi 15 supports 90W wired, 80W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. On the other hand, the 15 Ultra has a 5,410mAh battery that provides the same speeds.

