Vivo V60 to Oppo Reno 14: Top 5 Best Camera Phones Under Rs 50,000
Looking for a smartphone with amazing camera features? Explore top contenders like Vivo V60, OnePlus 13R, Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel 9a, and Oppo Reno 14, all offering impressive camera specs and performance under Rs 50,000.
A look at top camera smartphones under Rs 50000
A little research will reveal that a number of mid-range models provide a near-flagship experience if you're searching for a smartphone with outstanding cameras. The sub-Rs 50,000 market has become a battleground for companies like Vivo, OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, and Google, each of which offers a unique combination of premium performance, state-of-the-art camera systems, and notable features. These are some of the top camera-focused phones under Rs 50,000 if you're searching for phones that can capture amazing pictures without breaking the bank.
Vivo V60
The Vivo 60, which begins at Rs 38,999, is a fantastic choice if you want to get a smartphone with a respectable camera. The phone has an 8 MP ultrawide lens on the back and a 50 MP primary camera with a 50 MP periscope telephoto. The phone has a 50 MP camera for selfies. and the ability to record in 4K
The phone has 256 GB of internal storage, 8 GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor running Android 15. A 6,500 mAh battery with 90 W rapid charging—including reverse charging—is another feature.
OnePlus 13R
The OnePlus 13R is a fantastic choice under the Rs 50,000 price range from the Chinese tech behemoth OnePlus. With its 50 MP primary lens, 50 MP telephoto, and 8 MP lens, the phone's camera can record films in 4K at 60 frames per second and 1080p at 240 frames per second. There is a 16MP camera on the front. The starting price of the smartphone is Rs 42,999.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and GPU Adreno 750 power the handset, which has 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM. It takes less than an hour to fully charge the phone's 6,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S24
With a 50 MP primary camera that can capture films at up to 8K 30 frames per second and 4K 60 frames per second using a 10 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultrawide, this is the flagship model from the Samsung Galaxy S series. The 12MP front camera on the S24 can also capture 4K footage at 60 frames per second.
The Adreno 750 GPU and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset power the Galaxy S24. It has 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. The gadget has a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 2600 nits. The cost of the gadget is Rs 46,999.
Google Pixel 9a
For less than Rs 50,000, this Google device is a great bargain. With a 48 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide, the Pixel 9a can capture images in 4K at 60 frames per second. The 13 MP lens on the front camera records in 4K at 30 frames per second. The Google Pixel 9a, which costs Rs 49,999, has AI capabilities like Circle to Search.
The phone's 6.3-inch OLED screen has a maximum brightness of 2700 nits. It has 128 GB of internal storage, 8 GB of RAM, and Google's Tensor G4 processor. The phone has wireless charging capabilities and a 5100 mAh battery.
Oppo Reno 14
The Oppo Reno 14 is another low-cost smartphone with an excellent camera. It has an 8 MP ultrawide sensor in addition to 50 MP telephoto and primary sensors. It has a 50 MP front camera and can capture videos at 4K 60 frames per second.
The phone has a Mediatek 8350, a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 1200 nits, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone costs Rs 42,999 and has a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged in reverse.