The Vivo 60, which begins at Rs 38,999, is a fantastic choice if you want to get a smartphone with a respectable camera. The phone has an 8 MP ultrawide lens on the back and a 50 MP primary camera with a 50 MP periscope telephoto. The phone has a 50 MP camera for selfies. and the ability to record in 4K

The phone has 256 GB of internal storage, 8 GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor running Android 15. A 6,500 mAh battery with 90 W rapid charging—including reverse charging—is another feature.