The Google Pixel 10 boasts a Tensor G5 processor, triple rear cameras, and a larger battery compared to the Pixel 9. Both phones share similar display specs and generous storage, but the Pixel 10 launches with Android 16 and offers faster charging.

We saw the release of the Google Pixel 10, and the firm has released four more variants. However, the standard Pixel 10 has caught our eye as it is the most reasonably priced model in the lineup, prioritises a number of high-end features, has Gemini AI like all other Pixel phones, and still promises to give an experience with its Android version. We chose to compare the Pixel 10 with its predecessor, the Pixel 9, in order to obtain a better understanding of the hardware and features of both smartphones, even if we are still waiting for the iPhone 17 to appear, which is probably next month.

Google Pixel 10 vs Google Pixel 9: Display

The 6.3-inch OLED display on the Google Pixel 10 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but it lacks adaptive screen technology. The Pixel 9's display specifications are identical to those of its successor. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection is included on the front and rear of both phones.

Google Pixel 10 vs Google Pixel 9: Processor

The new Tensor G5 processor, which has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, powers the Pixel 10. The Tensor G4 SoC, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage were all included in the Pixel 9. While the Pixel 9 debuted with Android 14 last year, Google's next phone comes pre-installed with Android 16. Both receive promises of seven OS upgrades and security updates.

Google Pixel 10 vs Google Pixel 9: Camera

Last year, the Pixel 9 was equipped with a 50MP wide sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens. You also had a front-facing 10.5MP camera. A 50MP wide main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens are now part of the triple camera configuration that has been added to this year's Pixel 10. The same 10.5MP camera is on the front of the gadget.

Google Pixel 10 vs Google Pixel 9: Battery

The 4,700mAh battery of the Google Pixel 9 supports 27W wired charging and has a 15W wireless and 12W Qi wireless speed. While the Pixel 10 has a larger 4,970mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging speed and up to 15W with Qi 2 standard.

Google Pixel 10 vs Google Pixel 9: Price

Google Pixel 10 has launched at Rs 79,999 for the base 256GB variant, which is the same as the Pixel 9 launch price in India.