This week's top tech news includes the launch of the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro with a cooling fan, Vivo's new V60 5G smartphone, OpenAI's GPT-5, Google Pixel 10 series price leaks, and the budget-friendly Tecno Spark Go 5G.

It’s been a power-packed week in the world of tech, with major launches and announcements making waves across the industry. From the stylish and feature-packed Vivo V60 to the performance-focused Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, brands are pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks. Whether you’re a gadget enthusiast or just someone trying to stay ahead of the curve, here are 7 game-changing updates you need to know — all in one quick read.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Series Go On Sale

The first smartphone with a cooling fan in India, the newly released K13 Turbo Pro 5G from OPPO India, has gone on sale on August 15, 2025, on Flipkart, the Oppo India E-store, and traditional retail locations. With a flagship-grade processor, a large 7000mAh battery, 80W SuperVOOCTM fast charging, and a 1.5K AMOLED flat screen, this device—which was designed for Indian gamers and power users—combines Oppo's in-house Storm Engine cooling technology with next-generation performance, long-lasting thermal controls, and an immersive visual experience—even under the most taxing usage conditions.

With Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick racing designs, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G will start at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB 256GB model and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB 256GB model. Along with a 9-month No Cost EMI option, customers may take advantage of an immediate Rs 3,000 reduction with certain bank offers or exchange bonuses, bringing the total effective price down to Rs 34,999 and Rs 36,999. Through Flipkart Minutes, customers can also enjoy lightning-fast delivery of the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G right to their home.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Date Leaked

The debut date of the iPhone 17 series has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks, and some outlets have even offered their own predictions for the big day. The countdown has already begun as reports indicate that Apple may release the new iPhone 17 variants in early September, which is only a few weeks away.

Following Bloomberg's initial speculation on Apple's launch date, a German telecom provider has released its own schedule, indicating that the iPhone 17 might ship on Tuesday, September 9. The report also notes that starting on Friday, September 19, which is typically the day the business releases new items, Apple will put the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro series devices on store shelves.

Vivo V60 Launched on August 12

With a triple camera arrangement, IP68/IP69 water resistance, an AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 engine, Vivo has introduced its new photography-focused V60 5G smartphone in India. In the sub-Rs 50,000 pricing range, the phone will compete with models like as the Oppo Reno 14 and OnePlus 13R.

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage version of the Vivo V60 5G costs Rs 36,999, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage version costs Rs 38,999, the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model costs Rs 40,999, and the top-tier 12GB RAM/512GB storage option costs Rs 45,999. Three colour options—Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold—will be offered for the Vivo V60.

OpenAI Introduced GPT-5

OpenAI has introduced its latest ChatGPT 5 model that is claimed to be more powerful and smarter than the previous GPT versions. ChatGPT 5 is being integrated across all the OpenAI products. You will see the new model work for reasoning, image generation, web browsing and the voice mode feature as well. ChatGPT 5 does better with coding than the earlier models.

Google Pixel 10 Series Prices Leaked

The wait is almost over for all Google Pixel enthusiasts as the firm plans to release a number of new phones under the Pixel 10 series. August 20, 2025, is the scheduled debut date for the Google Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the premium foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, are the four variants that Google will release.

According to The Verge, which cited Android Headlines, the basic Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage will retail for $799, much like its predecessor. It is anticipated that the 256GB edition of the Pixel 10 would cost about $899. Pro-level Pixel 10 models, on the other hand, may still start at $999 and go to $1,099 for 256GB, $1,219 for 512GB, and $1,449 for 1TB.

Tecno Spark Go Launched Under Rs 10,000

Tecno has released a new low-cost 5G phone that costs less than Rs 10,000 and has a 6000mAh battery. It is the thinnest phone in its pricing range, according to the maker. The first 5G phone in the Spark series to include a 6000mAh battery, this new model also has a distinctively designed camera configuration on the back. The Tecno Spark Go 5G costs Rs 9,999 and has a single storage option: 4GB RAM + 128GB. Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turkish Green, and Heritage Inspired Bikaner Red are the four colour options available.

Nvidia CEO Personally Examines Salary of His Employees

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, has said that he examines the pay of each of his 42,000 workers. Huang said that this method is a crucial component of his management approach and has even benefited the top executives of the US-based chip manufacturer at a recent AI-themed session on the All-In podcast. Despite his hectic schedule, the tech millionaire said he finds time for this evaluation process. He said that he goes through this procedure once a month using machine learning and other technologies.