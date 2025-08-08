Vivo T4x to iQOO Z10x: Top 7 Phones Under Rs 15,000 You Can Buy Right Now
Budget smartphones are no longer just about big screens and long battery life. Manufacturers are now incorporating premium features like AI, 5G, high refresh rate displays, and capable cameras into phones priced under Rs. 15,000.
Top 7 Phones Under Rs 15,000
Budget smartphones often prioritise two main features: big, brilliant screens and extended battery life. That has recently changed, though, as manufacturers are now going above and above to include features from one or even two segments. Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, 5G connection, high refresh rate displays, and competent cameras are just a few of the features that have made their way down from high-end phones to models that are even less than Rs. 15,000 in price. As a result, companies like iQOO and Poco have launched a number of phones in this fiercely competitive market to compete for the top place.
Poco M7 Pro
The Poco M7 Pro 5G is the only device on this list with 256 GB of inbuilt storage, and you can increase it with a microSD card. A Mediatek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor with 8 GB of RAM powers this phone. And that's not all!
A 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2100 nits is included. A layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the screen from scratches and makes it compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
This phone's back camera features a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The 20MP front camera will appeal to selfie aficionados. This phone features a 5110 mAh battery that can last for a day and a half with moderate use, and the firm includes a 45W fast charger to charge it quickly.
The Poco M7 Pro 5G runs Android 14 alongside Xiaomi's HyperOS. The phone is under 8 mm thick and has IP64 ingress protection. This superb feature set makes it a terrific value in this price range.
Motorola G64
The Motorola G54 5G is another good choice at this price range. This phone also has a 50MP OIS main camera on the back. Additionally, you get an 8MP auto-focus ultrawide camera that also functions as a macro camera, giving you more options in the photography department—a luxury in this market. A 16MP front camera performs well in video calls and selfies.
The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, ensuring a flicker-free experience. The Motorola G64 5G is also powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7025 CPU, and it comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal (expandable) storage at this price range. A huge 6000 mAh battery can run it for two days of moderate use and can be quickly recharged with the included 33W fast charger.
Vivo T4x
This is one of the recently released smartphones from the Vivo T series that were introduced earlier this year. The 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen of the Vivo T4x 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. For strong performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers the smartphone. With a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, it also has amazing photography features. The Vivo T4x 5G is available for at Rs. 13999 at launch.
Infinix Note 50X
This smartphone was just released and is quite reasonably priced. The 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen of the Infinix Note 50X has HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate CPU with 8GB of RAM. The starting price of the Infinix Note 50X is Rs. 11499.
Realme P3x
It comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 CPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel unidentified sensor on the back. It also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The device has a 6,000mAh battery that can be recharged at 45W.
The Realme P3x is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999 for 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage capacities, respectively.
iQOO Z10x
The iQOO Z10x is one of the latest Z series smartphones from the Chinese OEM. It features a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
The iQOO Z10x sports a 50-megapixel back camera with autofocus and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor, as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has a 6,500mAh battery and 44W rapid charging capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy M16
A 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen, the phone's MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, which has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, powers the device.
A 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor make up the triple rear camera configuration of the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G. Additionally, it has a 13-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W.
The Samsung Galaxy M16 with 4GB and 128GB of storage begins at Rs. 12,499 in India. Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499 are the prices of the 6GB and 8GB versions, respectively.