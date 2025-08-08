Image Credit : Poco website

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is the only device on this list with 256 GB of inbuilt storage, and you can increase it with a microSD card. A Mediatek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor with 8 GB of RAM powers this phone. And that's not all!

A 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2100 nits is included. A layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the screen from scratches and makes it compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

This phone's back camera features a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The 20MP front camera will appeal to selfie aficionados. This phone features a 5110 mAh battery that can last for a day and a half with moderate use, and the firm includes a 45W fast charger to charge it quickly.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G runs Android 14 alongside Xiaomi's HyperOS. The phone is under 8 mm thick and has IP64 ingress protection. This superb feature set makes it a terrific value in this price range.