Image Credit : @SalimBabaTech/X

Cutting-Edge Storm Engine Cooling

A standout innovation is OPPO’s Storm Engine, combining both active and passive cooling methods to outpace ordinary heat management solutions. At the core of this system lies a built-in, variable-speed centrifugal fan, spinning at 18,000rpm. Its ultra-thin 0.1mm blades—half the thickness of conventional designs—facilitate greater airflow, reduce energy consumption, and minimize noise and vibrations. Uniquely, the fan is integrated inside the phone (not as an external attachment), sitting within an L-shaped duct that intakes cool air from the back and channels heat to the sides, increasing airflow by up to 220% over typical phones.

The “exhaust” fan not only cools the processor directly—eliminating thermal throttling and sustaining high performance—but also adapts intelligently to temperature and workload. For those seeking maximum control, users can manually engage the fan via the interface, tapping into peak cooling when they need it most, all without draining the battery.