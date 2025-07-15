The Vivo X200 FE and OnePlus 13s offer powerful performance and sleek designs at similar price points. This comparison explores their key differences in display, processor, camera, battery, and more to help you choose the best flagship.

The newest to enter the expanding small flagship market are Vivo and OnePlus, and both companies are making a big splash. While the OnePlus 13s has been available for a month, the Vivo X200 FE has just been released. Both phones have svelte, portable designs, excellent performance, and comparable prices. Here is a comprehensive side-by-side comparison to assist you make a decision if you're unsure whether one offers greater value overall.

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Design

The OnePlus 13s and the Vivo X200 FE are both made of metal and glass. The Vivo X200 FE weighs 186 grammes and has a thickness of 7.9 mm. It has an excellent IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as Gorilla Shield Glass for protection. Although the OnePlus 13s weighs 185 grammes, it is somewhat thicker at 8.2 mm. It has an IP65 certification and is protected by Ceramic Guard.

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Display

The 6.31-inch AMOLED screen of the Vivo X200 FE features a resolution of 1216 x 2640 pixels. The 6.32-inch AMOLED display of the OnePlus 13s has the same resolution. A refresh rate of 120 Hz is supported by both. While OnePlus achieves 1600 nits in HBM mode, Vivo shines out in terms of brightness with 1,800 nits supported. Vivo is therefore a little better choice if you want very bright displays or spend most of your time outside.

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Processor

The Vivo X200 FE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, whereas the OnePlus 13s is equipped with the more recent and potent Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. Although both are quite powerful, Snapdragon usually performs better in games and is more efficient overall. Therefore, OnePlus wins in this case if performance is your top concern. Both phones have 12GB + 256GB of RAM and storage, with higher-end models having 512GB. While OnePlus only provides 12GB of RAM, Vivo offers 16GB with 512GB.

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Camera

A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens make up the triple-camera configuration of the Vivo X200 FE. With a 50-megapixel primary and a 50-megapixel telephoto, but no ultra-wide, the OnePlus 13s keeps things basic. OnePlus has a 32 megapixel front camera, whereas Vivo has a 50 megapixel camera for selfies. Vivo undoubtedly offers a higher-resolution front camera and a wider selection of back cameras.

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Battery

The Vivo X200 FE is the best in this regard. It has a huge 6,500mAh battery that can be charged with 90W of cable. That's a large battery with a quick recharge time. The OnePlus 13s features 80W wired charging and a smaller 5,850mAh battery. Vivo is by no means sluggish, but it does have more energy if battery life is an issue.

Vivo X200 FE vs OnePlus 13s: Price and Colours

The starting price for the 12GB + 256GB version of the Vivo X200 FE and the OnePlus 13s is Rs 54,999. The 16GB + 512GB model from Vivo costs Rs 59,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model from OnePlus costs the same. OnePlus is now providing Rs 5,000 off, making its lowered prices Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, while Vivo is also offering launch discounts that reduce their costs to Rs 48,999 and Rs 53,999, respectively.

Three hues are available for the Vivo X200 FE: Frost Blue, Luxe Grey, and Amber Yellow. Additionally, the OnePlus 13s is available in three different colours: Pink Satin, Black Velvet, and Green Silk.