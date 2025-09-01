Amazon India's Great Indian Festival 2025 is coming soon with exclusive early access for Prime members. The festival offers massive discounts across various categories, including smartphones, electronics, and fashion.
Amazon India’s much-anticipated shopping extravaganza, the Great Indian Festival 2025, is just around the corner, kicking off with an exclusive 24-hour early access for Prime members. This year’s event promises unbeatable offers across a wide array of categories including smartphones, electronics, fashion, home essentials, and much more. Shoppers can also experience AI-powered shopping enhancements, speedy delivery, and flexible payment options designed to add value and convenience.
Biggest Festival Yet
Over a million small and medium businesses, D2C startups, entrepreneurs, and brands are joining forces to make this festive season the biggest yet for customers across India. Alongside the fantastic deals, customers can look forward to the launch of new products across popular segments like smartphones, fashion and beauty, large appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, groceries, and everyday essentials.
Throughout the festival, shoppers will have access to exclusive selections from Amazon’s special initiatives such as Launchpad, Local Shops, Karigar, and Saheli, showcasing unique and innovative products from emerging businesses and artisans.
Exciting deals to expect during the Great Indian Festival 2025
- Enjoy a 10% instant discount when using SBI Debit or Credit Cards, including Credit Card EMI options
- Get up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, iQOO, and OnePlus
- Avail discounts of up to 80% on electronics and accessories from trusted names such as HP, Samsung, boAt, and Sony
- Save up to 65% on home appliances from brands including LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej, with exchange offers and no-cost EMIs
- Score up to 65% off on Smart TVs and projectors from Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, coupled with coupon discounts, no-cost EMIs, and exchange options
- Grab up to 80% off on home, kitchen, and outdoor products from popular brands like Aquaguard, Titan, Nilkamal, and Hindware
- Get between 50% to 80% off on fashion and beauty products from brands like Crocs, L’Oréal, Titan, and Libas
- Enjoy up to 80% discounts on wholesale purchases via Amazon Business, plus up to ₹60,000 credit for business buyers
- Save up to 70% on items from small and medium enterprises featured in Launchpad, Karigar, Saheli, and Local Shops programs
- Receive up to 70% off everyday essentials, including food and beverages, baby care items, cleaning supplies, and health and wellness products
- Avail up to 65% off on travel bookings—flights, hotels, and bus tickets—along with zero payment gateway charges
- Benefit from up to 50% off on Alexa-enabled Echo devices, Fire TV, and Kindle e-readers
- With so many exciting offers and new product launches, the Great Indian Festival 2025 is set to deliver a festive shopping experience that truly caters to every customer’s needs.