Amazon India’s much-anticipated shopping extravaganza, the Great Indian Festival 2025, is just around the corner, kicking off with an exclusive 24-hour early access for Prime members. This year’s event promises unbeatable offers across a wide array of categories including smartphones, electronics, fashion, home essentials, and much more. Shoppers can also experience AI-powered shopping enhancements, speedy delivery, and flexible payment options designed to add value and convenience.

Biggest Festival Yet

Over a million small and medium businesses, D2C startups, entrepreneurs, and brands are joining forces to make this festive season the biggest yet for customers across India. Alongside the fantastic deals, customers can look forward to the launch of new products across popular segments like smartphones, fashion and beauty, large appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, groceries, and everyday essentials.

Throughout the festival, shoppers will have access to exclusive selections from Amazon’s special initiatives such as Launchpad, Local Shops, Karigar, and Saheli, showcasing unique and innovative products from emerging businesses and artisans.

Exciting deals to expect during the Great Indian Festival 2025