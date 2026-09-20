Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale: Starts Oct 8 With Big Offers and Discounts
Amazon has finally announced the dates for its 'Great Indian Festival 2026'. The massive sale kicks off on October 8, promising huge discounts on all kinds of products.
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Image Credit : Amazon.in
So, when does the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale start?
Amazon confirmed the Great Indian Festival 2026 will start on October 8. The sale aims to give customers great deals during the festive season. You can expect discounts on everything from smartphones and TVs to fashion and home essentials. Amazon also says some items will be at their lowest prices of the year.
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Get 10% off with SBI cards
Shoppers can get a 10% instant discount using SBI credit and debit cards. This offer also applies to eligible EMI transactions. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get up to an extra 10% off on some deals. Don't forget to check the terms and conditions for these bank offers before you buy.
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Image Credit : AI meta
AI features and special deals for smart shopping
This year, Amazon is introducing AI-powered features to help you shop better. These tools let you compare product prices, check past price trends, and get personalised suggestions. Also, look out for special deals like 'Blockbuster Deals', '8 PM Deals', and 'Exchange Mela'.
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Delivery network expands, over 1.60 lakh temporary jobs created
To handle the festival rush, Amazon has expanded its delivery network. The company added 20 new fulfillment centres and created over 1,60,000 temporary jobs across 400 cities. It now has over 20 lakh sellers on its platform and promises same-day or next-day delivery for millions of products.
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Amazon Now services reach 100 cities, including Warangal
Amazon is also expanding its 'Amazon Now' service to 100 cities before Diwali. This service will be available in non-metro cities like Warangal, Tirupati, and Jalandhar. It allows you to order groceries, personal care items, and small electronics for quick delivery. Saurabh Srivastava, VP at Amazon India, called the sale a "shopping celebration".
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