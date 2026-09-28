Apple iPhone 18 Pro easily grabs the attention of buyers looking for a brand-new phone. The base model starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India. You can bump up your total savings when you combine bank card offers, old iPhone exchange value, and an extra exchange bonus.

India iStore currently lets eligible buyers club card cashback with trade-in deals. You must remember that Rs 1,07,900 is not a flat direct discount for everyone. You hit this final price only after applying specific exchange values and bank offers.