5 Reasons Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Still Reigns Supreme in 2025 Under Rs 1 Lakh
Do you want a flagship smartphone but don't want to shell out a lot of cash for one? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best option for you in that scenario. With its flagship-level features and specs, Samsung's flagship smartphone is undoubtedly one of the greatest choices on Amazon.
Despite being released in 2024, the Galaxy S24 Ultra still boasts all the components of a real flagship smartphone, including a titanium body, pro-grade cameras, the Galaxy AI suite, and the well-liked S-Pen compatibility.
Amazing Camera Qualities
The Galaxy S24 Ultra's professional-caliber cameras are undoubtedly one of its greatest features. With its quad-camera arrangement on the back panel, the phone can capture amazing details in a variety of lighting situations. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the greatest camera-focused smartphones on the market at the moment since it excels at both low-light photography and zooming in on cityscapes.
Includes Titanium Frame
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first smartphone in the premium Galaxy S lineup to include a titanium frame. The smartphone has a premium design language and a thin profile of about 8.6mm. This makes the in-hand feel noticeably more refined than any other flagship models. The flat-edge display makes it simpler to grip and operate, and the slight matte texture reduces fingerprints. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Armour protection, which adds to its durability.
Stunning Display
Samsung has long been the market leader in mobile displays, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra elevates that position even further. The handset features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2,600nits and a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. This simply means that you will undoubtedly love watching material on this premium smartphone, whether it is a 4K YouTube video or an HDR movie from Netflix.
AI Features Says It All
Samsung has included very helpful capabilities that don't feel like fluff, even though artificial intelligence is the watchword of 2025. The Galaxy S24 Ultra smoothly incorporates smart technologies into commonplace use cases, from Circle to Search to real-time AI-powered phone translation. Additionally, the Note Assist function is useful for producing meeting minutes in a matter of seconds or for rapidly summarising lengthy notes. In addition, there are other helpful AI capabilities that are well-integrated into the One UI operating system, such Interpreter mode, Chat Assist, and Transcript Assist.
Not A Usual Stylus
What actually distinguishes the Galaxy S24 Ultra from all other premium phones on the market is its built-in S Pen compatibility. The S-Pen is not your average pen; it is a productivity tool for everyone. Whether you want to sign a PDF, take quick notes, click photographs remotely, or just draw with accuracy, the S Pen offers a seamless experience.