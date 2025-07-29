Image Credit : Samsung website

Stunning Display

Samsung has long been the market leader in mobile displays, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra elevates that position even further. The handset features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2,600nits and a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. This simply means that you will undoubtedly love watching material on this premium smartphone, whether it is a 4K YouTube video or an HDR movie from Netflix.

AI Features Says It All

Samsung has included very helpful capabilities that don't feel like fluff, even though artificial intelligence is the watchword of 2025. The Galaxy S24 Ultra smoothly incorporates smart technologies into commonplace use cases, from Circle to Search to real-time AI-powered phone translation. Additionally, the Note Assist function is useful for producing meeting minutes in a matter of seconds or for rapidly summarising lengthy notes. In addition, there are other helpful AI capabilities that are well-integrated into the One UI operating system, such Interpreter mode, Chat Assist, and Transcript Assist.

Not A Usual Stylus

What actually distinguishes the Galaxy S24 Ultra from all other premium phones on the market is its built-in S Pen compatibility. The S-Pen is not your average pen; it is a productivity tool for everyone. Whether you want to sign a PDF, take quick notes, click photographs remotely, or just draw with accuracy, the S Pen offers a seamless experience.