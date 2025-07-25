Samsung is the world’s largest smartphone maker, boasting of a nearly 20% share of the global market, according to market researcher Canalys.

In what could be seen as a setback to Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG), South Korean chipmaker and electronics giant Samsung is looking beyond Google’s Gemini large-language model (LLM) for powering artificial intelligence (AI) search in the next iterations of its Galaxy smartphone lineup.

Samsung Mobile President and COO Choi Won-Joon said in an interview that “We are talking to multiple vendors.” Bloomberg reported.

The executive reportedly stated that Samsung is evaluating the use of OpenAI and Perplexity AI products to integrate more AI services into its upcoming Galaxy S26 flagship model, which is expected to be released in early 2026.

“As long as these AI agents are competitive and can provide the best user experiences, we are open to any AI agent out there,” he added.

Alphabet announced strong quarterly results on Wednesday, with CEO Sundar Pichai stating that the company was leading at the “frontier of AI” and shipping at an incredible pace.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Alphabet stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (86/100) by late Thursday, although the degree of optimism tempered slightly. The message volume on the Alphabet stream was ‘extremely high.’

Alphabet stock is up slightly less than 2% this year.

A Bloomberg report in June stated that Samsung was considering an investment in AI startup Perplexity and planned to integrate its app and assistant into its products.

Tech giant Apple, Inc. (AAPL), which has been late to the AI party and faces significant delays with its AI-enabled Siri personal assistant, is reportedly considering the use of AI products from Sam Altman-led OpenAI and Perplexity.

Apple currently powers its products with its in-house foundation models.

The AI arena is witnessing cut-throat competition as mega-cap tech companies invest heavily in achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI). Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta (META) has been aggressively poaching AI talent, particularly from smaller startups. The social-media giant has assembled a strong AI team and reorganized its AI unit, naming it Superintelligence.

