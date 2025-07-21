The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G, priced under Rs 20,000, boasts a 50MP camera, Exynos 1380 processor, and Super AMOLED display. This feature-packed phone aims to capture the mid-range market with its blend of advanced technology and affordability.

The Galaxy F36 5G, Samsung's newest smartphone, has been released in India. This launch, which is priced around Rs 20,000, is another phase in Samsung's plan to take market share in the mid-range smartphone market. With its 50-megapixel camera, Exynos 1380 CPU, and Super AMOLED screen, the Galaxy F36 is a unique smartphone running Android 15 with AI enhancements.

The goal of the smartphone is to satisfy tech aficionados looking for a feature-rich, reasonably priced gadget. Samsung is still providing Indian customers with a gadget that is competitively priced and loaded with modern features. It is anticipated that a diverse range of consumers would be drawn in by the mix of cutting-edge features and affordable prices.

Samsung Galaxy F36: Design And Display

The Galaxy F36's design seeks to appeal to people who value style by offering a sleek and contemporary appearance. It is anticipated that the Super AMOLED display would provide exceptional contrast and colour accuracy, making it perfect for gaming and video watching.

With its Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy F36 offers vivid images and a captivating viewing experience. The Exynos 1380 CPU, which powers the tablet, offers effective performance appropriate for gaming and multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy F36: Camera

Its 50-megapixel camera is a noteworthy feature that could provide high-quality images. AI capabilities will further boost picture processing. The Galaxy F36, which runs Android 15, takes use of the most recent software optimisations and artificial intelligence capabilities, which are designed to improve user experience by increasing efficiency and smarter functionality.

Samsung Galaxy F36: Battery & Other Details

Additionally, the business is offering you the opportunity to test out AI capabilities like Circle to Search, Google's Gemini Live, Image Clipper, and a few AI editing tools.

The gadget has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at a rate of 25W. It includes a fingerprint security sensor on the side and is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 standard and Wi-Fi. The CMF Phone 2 Pro, a few Moto phones, and other phones fall inside this category.

Samsung Galaxy F36: Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F36, which retails for less than Rs 20,000, is positioned as an affordable choice for Indian customers. This pricing approach, which offers features usually available in more expensive models, is probably intended to compete with other companies in the congested mid-range market.

On July 29, the sale will start. It is anticipated that the Galaxy F36 would be extensively accessible in India on both major retail and internet platforms.

This introduction strengthens Samsung's position in the Indian market by continuing its trend of introducing products that combine state-of-the-art technology with affordable prices. The Galaxy F36 is a component of Samsung's continuous endeavour to provide a wide range of customers seeking affordable, intelligent technological solutions.