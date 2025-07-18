Redmi Note 13 to iQOO Z7: Top 5 AMOLED Display Phones Under Rs 17,000
Discover budget-friendly phones with AMOLED displays under Rs 17,000. Featuring phones like Redmi Note 13 5G, iQOO Z7 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Infinix Zero 5G, and Lava Blaze Curve 5G, this list offers options for various needs and preferences.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Best Budget Gaming Phones
Once a premium feature, AMOLED displays are now in budget phones. Check out the top AMOLED smartphones under Rs 17,000, offering vibrant displays, powerful processors, and long-lasting batteries. Compare Redmi, iQOO, Samsung, Infinix, and Lava models to find your perfect match.
Redmi Note 13
The Redmi Note 13 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, it balances performance and battery life.
iQOO Z7 5G Mobile
The iQOO Z7 5G stands out with its 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, making it suitable for multitaskers and gamers. The in-display fingerprint sensor adds a premium touch, making the Z7 5G a strong contender in the affordable AMOLED smartphone segment.
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G features a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel. Backed by the Exynos 1330 processor and a massive 6000mAh battery, this smartphone ensures long-lasting performance and reliability. If you're loyal to reliable brands and want a vibrant AMOLED experience under ₹17,000, this is a solid choice.
Infinix Zero 5G
The 2023 edition of the Infinix Zero 5G boasts a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset and coupled with 8GB of RAM (plus virtual RAM support), boosting multitasking. The 33W fast charging support helps keep your phone running all day long.
Lava Blaze Curve 5G
The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is a budget AMOLED phone offering a premium curved 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a steal at this price point. Running on the Dimensity 7050 processor, the phone delivers decent performance and a premium feel. This model particularly appeals to buyers who support made-in-India products without compromising on features.