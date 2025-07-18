Image Credit : iQOO

Once a premium feature, AMOLED displays are now in budget phones. Check out the top AMOLED smartphones under Rs 17,000, offering vibrant displays, powerful processors, and long-lasting batteries. Compare Redmi, iQOO, Samsung, Infinix, and Lava models to find your perfect match.

Redmi Note 13

The Redmi Note 13 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, it balances performance and battery life.