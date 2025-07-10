Image Credit : POCO website

Although there are noticeable variations in screen quality, both smartphones have a sizable 6.83-inch AMOLED display. The company's OxygenOS 15 enhances the OnePlus Nord 5's smooth user interface, which has a maximum brightness of 1,800 nits and a frame rate of up to 144 Hz.

In contrast, the Poco F7 5G has a class-leading 3,200 nits of peak brightness, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 1.5K resolution, HDR10+ certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

With an IP65 designation for dust and splash protection, the Nord 5 is somewhat lighter at 211 grammes. However, Poco's smartphone is more durable because to its triple IP certifications (IP66, IP68, and IP69), glass back, and metal frame.