Vivo Y400 Pro vs Oppo F29 Pro comparison: Which is better smartphone under Rs 30,000?
The Vivo Y400 Pro and Oppo F29 Pro offer similar specs and pricing, making choosing between them difficult. This comparison analyzes their design, display, processor, camera, battery, and price to help determine the better buy.
Vivo Y400 Pro, Oppo F29 Pro phone comparison
In 2025, the Indian market for midrange smartphones is expanding rapidly, and companies are attempting to attract customers by releasing new models each month. In a similar vein, Vivo this week launched the Y400 Pro smartphone, which boasts competitive hardware and is billed as the thinnest smartphone in its class with a 3D curved display. The F29 Pro, which Oppo unveiled this year, has comparable specs and is priced in the same category as the Vivo Y400.
As a result, you may be perplexed by these two smartphones if you're trying to get one in India for less than Rs 30,000 at the moment. Therefore, we thoroughly evaluate the Vivo Y400 with the Oppo F29 Pro in a number of areas to determine which is superior.
Vivo Y400 Pro vs Oppo F29 Pro
Vivo Y400 Pro vs Oppo F29 Pro: Design and display
A 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a local peak brightness of 4500 nits is included with the Vivo Y400 Pro. With a thin profile of 7.49mm and a weight of 182 grammes, it is said to be the thinnest smartphone with a 3D curved display. The phone is water and dust proof and has an IP65 rating.
However, the Oppo F29 Pro has a little smaller 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone is said to fulfil IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water-resistant certification for improved protection against dust and water splashes, although it has a flat display, unlike the Y400 Pro. With a weight of 180 grammes, it is also lighter. Additionally, both smartphones have MIL-STD-810H certification.
Vivo Y400 Pro vs Oppo F29 Pro
Vivo Y400 Pro vs Oppo F29 Pro: Processor
The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers the Vivo Y400 Pro, which has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15, comes pre-installed on the phone. Three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches are guaranteed.
Additionally, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC powers the Oppo F29 Pro. It does, however, allow 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM in addition to the standard 8GB RAM option. Additionally, it has quicker onboard storage with UFS 3.1. Additionally, the smartphone is running Android 15 with a ColorOS 15.0 skin applied. It only supports OS updates for two years and security patch upgrades for three years.
Vivo Y400 Pro vs Oppo F29 Pro: Camera
Both smartphones include a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, making their optics almost the same. In contrast to the Oppo F29 Pro's 16MP sensor, the Y400 Pro boasts a 32MP front camera with a greater resolution. Additionally, both devices support HDR and record in up to 4K from both the front and rear lenses.
Vivo Y400 Pro vs Oppo F29 Pro
Vivo Y400 Pro vs Oppo F29 Pro: Battery
The 5,500 mAh battery of the Vivo Y400 Pro supports 90W rapid charging. Additionally, reverse wired charging is supported. The Oppo F29 Pro, on the other hand, has a larger 6,000 mAh battery that can charge at 80W. Nevertheless, as is typical for smartphones in this price range, neither smartphone supports wireless charging.
Vivo Y400 Pro vs Oppo F29 Pro: Price and other details
The Vivo Y400 Pro, which starts at Rs 24,999, is an attractive option for consumers seeking a stylish, multipurpose smartphone with respectable performance and cameras. It is appropriate for long-term customers because it also includes software support for up to four years.
The Oppo F29 Pro, which starts at Rs 27,999, provides a larger 6,000 mAh battery and superior durability, albeit at a somewhat higher price. Therefore, the Vivo Y400 Pro makes much more sense if you're looking for a fashionable smartphone with curved edges; otherwise, the Oppo F29 Pro would be a better option for customers who need longer durability.