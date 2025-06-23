Image Credit : Vivo and Oppo website

In 2025, the Indian market for midrange smartphones is expanding rapidly, and companies are attempting to attract customers by releasing new models each month. In a similar vein, Vivo this week launched the Y400 Pro smartphone, which boasts competitive hardware and is billed as the thinnest smartphone in its class with a 3D curved display. The F29 Pro, which Oppo unveiled this year, has comparable specs and is priced in the same category as the Vivo Y400.

As a result, you may be perplexed by these two smartphones if you're trying to get one in India for less than Rs 30,000 at the moment. Therefore, we thoroughly evaluate the Vivo Y400 with the Oppo F29 Pro in a number of areas to determine which is superior.