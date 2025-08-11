Image Credit : Samsung Galaxy z flip 7

With the festive season and Independence Day approaching, discounts and cashback offers are being announced on electronics, including smartphones. Samsung is offering a big discount on its popular Galaxy Flip phones.

Get the Galaxy Z Flip7 for just Rs97,999 with a bank cashback or upgrade bonus of up to Rs 12,000. The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is available for Rs 85,999 with up to Rs 10,000 bank cashback or upgrade bonus. Customers can also get 24-month no-cost EMI.