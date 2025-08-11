A South Korean YouTuber tested the Galaxy Z Fold 7's durability by manually folding it 200,000 times. The test revealed some issues like forced reboot errors and hinge groaning, but the inner display remained functional even after 200,000 folds.

For over five years, Samsung has been producing foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, the company's most recent book-style folding phone, has won accolades from both reviewers and consumers for its small size and user-friendly UI. In addition to having a larger internal screen (8 inches), Samsung's most recent model features a significantly stronger hinge that, according to the firm, can sustain more than 5,000 folds. In order to see if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 lives up to Samsung's boasts, a South Korean tech YouTuber recently went live on the site and manually folded the phone an astounding 2,00,000 times.

The YouTuber stopped at specific points along the route to assess the device's performance. Remember that Samsung's 5,00,000 folds were performed in perfect circumstances. In case you were wondering, the device should be used between 0 and 35 degrees Celsius, according to the company's foldable safety instructions.

Take A Look At Video

Here's What Happened

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 folded continuously, which may be more demanding on the hardware than regular use due to the folding mechanism's continuous strain, but it does offer us a sense of what to anticipate from the phone in ordinary situations. Here is a summary of the events that transpired throughout the five-and-a-half-hour test to give you an idea of how far Samsung's foldables have advanced in terms of endurance.

The YouTuber had a "forced reboot error" almost every 10,000 folds, from the first 6,000 to 10,000 folds. The Galaxy Z Fold 7's hinge began to groan after about 46,000 folds, but otherwise everything functioned as it should. An "unknown black liquid" began to pour from the hinge when the YouTuber reached the 75,000-fold mark; it did not reappear after that, and the crease widened at 1,05,021 folds.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, nothing happened for a few thousand folds, but both the top and bottom earpieces ceased functioning around 1,75,000 folds. The YouTuber also observed that although the phone could open at an angle, the elasticity was gone as the hinge grew smoother.

With the exception of a slightly deeper crease, the Galaxy Z Fold 7's inner display remained touch responsive, had no dead pixels, and revealed no significant problems after 2,00,000 folds.