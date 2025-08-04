Rumors suggest Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 FE soon, potentially this month or early next. Leaked specs hint at a slimmer design, upgraded camera, larger battery, faster charging, and the powerful Exynos 2400 chip.

Samsung released its Galaxy S25 series in January and the Korean tech giant is now rumoured to be preparing to release the fan edition of its flagship lineup soon. With information regarding the impending device's colour options, pricing, and complete specifications starting to surface, rumours have been circulating widely ahead of the debut. Samsung has stated that it hopes to release the fan edition smartphone earlier this year, even though the Galaxy S24 FE was first released in September of last year. This suggests that the phone may appear this month or early next month.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected Features and Specifications

Android Headlines has published the entire spec sheet for the Galaxy S25 FE. According to the source, the S25 FE would measure 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4mm, indicating that the new gadget may be slightly slimmer than its predecessor.

It is likely to include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display might be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus. A 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens are anticipated to make up the S25 FE's triple camera configuration. The new gadget may have a slightly better selfie camera with a 12MP sensor rather than the 10MP one on the S24 FE, even though the back camera configuration is essentially the same.

In addition, a slightly larger battery—4,900mAh—than the 4,700mAh found in the previous generation handset is anticipated to be included with the S25 FE.

Additionally, charging rates are probably going to increase from 25W on the S24 FE to 45W on the newest model. Additionally, the S25 FE could offer 15W wireless charging.

The Exynos 2400 chip, which is rumoured to power the forthcoming Samsung handset, may offer superior performance over the S24 FE's lower-clocked Exynos 2400e. It is anticipated that the phone would have two storage capacities: 8GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/256GB.

According to reports, the Galaxy S25 FE will run Android 16's One UI 8. For the S24 FE and Galaxy S25 series, Samsung guaranteed seven years of OS upgrades and security fixes; the next model could be no different.