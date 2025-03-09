Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a MASSIVE Rs 50,000 price cut on Flipkart!

Read Full Article

Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB Flipkart Discount: The Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB has seen another huge price drop. This premium smartphone is being sold on Flipkart with a discount of ₹50,000. In addition, you can save a significant amount through other offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Now, if you want to buy a high-end smartphone, you don't have to worry about the budget. The Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB is now at a reasonable price. While the actual price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB is around Rs 1 lakh, its price has recently decreased. Buy a mobile with a great camera!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Rs.50,000 discount

The Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB is usually sold for Rs 95,999. But now you can buy it for up to Rs 50,000 less on Flipkart! Customers can save even more with Flipkart's bank and exchange offers. Get 5% cashback with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card! Also Read | Foldable iPhone launching in 2026? Apple's new smartphone price, features LEAKED!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Flipkart exchange offer

Save up to Rs 39,150 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB with the exchange offer. Discount depends on your old mobile's condition. Also Read | Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details

