Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details

In keeping with its growing range of smartphones, Realme has formally announced the Realme P3 Ultra 5G's impending release in India. The business teased the handset's design in a promotional picture and revealed the information in a post on X. The exact debut date is still unknown, though. The Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3x 5G, which were unveiled in India in February of this year, will be joined by the new gadget. The business has not yet confirmed the availability of a conventional Realme P3 model, despite speculations suggesting its arrival.

With the phrase "Ultra Design; Ultra Performance; Ultra Camera," Realme has promoted the new smartphone, implying that it would have top-notch features. A partial view of the phone's right profile is seen in the advertising materials, showcasing a unique camera bump made up of two circular modules. A striking orange power button, resembling the one on the Realme Neo 7x, is also situated just beneath the volume rocker.

The gadget may be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 or the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, according to a recent Geekbench entry under the product number RMX5030, which is thought to correlate to the Realme P3 Ultra 5G. It is also anticipated to operate on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15, and have a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU and 12GB of RAM.



According to earlier speculations, the phone may contain up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G may make its debut in a grey color scheme and is also said to include a high-end glass back panel. More information is anticipated to surface in the days ahead, as Realme is currently keeping the official specs under wraps.

