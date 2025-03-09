Foldable iPhone launching in 2026? Apple's new smartphone price, features LEAKED!

Read Full Article

Apple is likely to launch the first foldable iPhone in late 2026, with a starting price between $2,000 and $2,500 (Rs 1,74,155 and Rs 2,17,687 approx.), which is in line with the previous reports. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the company intends to complete specs by Q2 2025 and begin mass production in Q4 2026. Initial exports would be restricted to 3–5 million units due to the design's complexity, Kuo continued. Furthermore, a second-generation foldable iPhone is anticipated in 2027, when 20 million foldable iPhones would have been shipped worldwide.

With a titanium alloy shell and a stainless steel-titanium hinge, the book-style foldable will have a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch creaseless interior display. It is anticipated to have dimensions of 9–9.5 mm when folded and 4.5–4.8 mm when unfurled, which is comparable to the thickness of Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold7, which was rumored to be 9.5 mm thick when folded and 4.5 mm thick when unfolded.

According to Kuo, Touch ID may also return after becoming entirely extinct with the iPhone SE 4 and being replaced by the more costly iPhone 16e. "Touch ID returns as a side button, as Face ID may be absent due to thickness and internal space constraints," he stated.

Apple may market the foldable iPhone as a fully AI-powered gadget with an emphasis on deep cross-app interaction and multimodal capability. The bigger screen is intended to improve AI interactions, such utilizing chatbots to plan trips while looking at maps at the same time.

As long as the tablet lives up to the hefty price tag, Kuo anticipates tremendous demand from Apple devotees. The Samsung Galaxy Fold, Google Pixel Fold, Huawei Mate XT, and other devices will be direct competitors of the product.

