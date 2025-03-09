Foldable iPhone launching in 2026? Apple's new smartphone price, features LEAKED!

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in late 2026, priced between $2000-$2500. The device will feature a 7.8-inch creaseless display, titanium alloy shell, and potentially a side-button Touch ID.

Foldable iPhone launching in 2026? Apple's new smartphone price, features LEAKED! gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

Apple is likely to launch the first foldable iPhone in late 2026, with a starting price between $2,000 and $2,500 (Rs 1,74,155 and Rs 2,17,687 approx.), which is in line with the previous reports. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the company intends to complete specs by Q2 2025 and begin mass production in Q4 2026. Initial exports would be restricted to 3–5 million units due to the design's complexity, Kuo continued. Furthermore, a second-generation foldable iPhone is anticipated in 2027, when 20 million foldable iPhones would have been shipped worldwide.

With a titanium alloy shell and a stainless steel-titanium hinge, the book-style foldable will have a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch creaseless interior display. It is anticipated to have dimensions of 9–9.5 mm when folded and 4.5–4.8 mm when unfurled, which is comparable to the thickness of Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold7, which was rumored to be 9.5 mm thick when folded and 4.5 mm thick when unfolded.

Also Read | Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details

According to Kuo, Touch ID may also return after becoming entirely extinct with the iPhone SE 4 and being replaced by the more costly iPhone 16e. "Touch ID returns as a side button, as Face ID may be absent due to thickness and internal space constraints," he stated.

Apple may market the foldable iPhone as a fully AI-powered gadget with an emphasis on deep cross-app interaction and multimodal capability. The bigger screen is intended to improve AI interactions, such utilizing chatbots to plan trips while looking at maps at the same time.

As long as the tablet lives up to the hefty price tag, Kuo anticipates tremendous demand from Apple devotees. The Samsung Galaxy Fold, Google Pixel Fold, Huawei Mate XT, and other devices will be direct competitors of the product.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Last day you can buy OnePlus 12 at Rs 12000 discount during OnePlus Red Rush sale check details gcw

LAST DAY! You can buy OnePlus 12 at Rs 12,000 discount | Check details

Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details gcw

Realme P3 Ultra 5G launching soon in India! Check expected specifications and other details

iQOO Neo 10R coming on March 11 check out expected specifications features and price gcw

iQOO Neo 10R coming on March 11 | Check out expected specifications, features and price

iPhone 17 Air launching in 2025: Slim design, A19 chipset and high-density battery expected gcw

iPhone 17 Air launching in 2025: Slim design, A19 chipset and high-density battery expected

Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Which budget 5G smartphone offers better value? gcw

Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Which budget 5G smartphone offers better value?

Recent Stories

Rakul Preet Singh skips IIFA 2025 for a family vacation; the actress reveals why MEG

Rakul Preet Singh skips IIFA 2025 for a family vacation; the actress reveals why

Six killed, including women and children, in roof collapse at Afghan camp in Pakistan dmn

Six killed, including women and children, in roof collapse at Afghan camp in Pakistan

Pakistan SHOCKER! Sindh ex-CM's son declared dead, court stunned by truth ddr

Pakistan SHOCKER! Sindh ex-CM's son declared dead, court stunned by truth

Delhi: 37-year-old woman killed in mini-truck accident in Azadpur, driver detained vkp

Delhi: 37-year-old woman killed in mini-truck accident in Azadpur, driver detained

IND vs NZ CT 2025 final: How India's middle-order performed in ICC ODI knockouts? HRD

IND vs NZ CT 2025 final: How India's middle-order performed in ICC ODI knockouts?

Recent Videos

Nepal Kicks Off Holi Celebrations with Ancient Chir Tradition | Asianet Newsable

Nepal Kicks Off Holi Celebrations with Ancient Chir Tradition | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Baba Ramdev Calls Patanjali Mega Food Park ‘Asia’s Biggest’! | Asianet Newsable

Baba Ramdev Calls Patanjali Mega Food Park ‘Asia’s Biggest’! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai

India vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon
Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Video Icon